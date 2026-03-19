$324 Million for First Nations, Métis Programs and Services

CANADA, March 19 - Released on March 18, 2026

The 2026-27 Provincial Budget protects the ongoing investments made in Saskatchewan First Nations and Métis communities and services with $324 million in targeted funding. Investments in community safety, education and economic reconciliation serve the province now and in the years to come.

"Our government continues to focus on investing in the future of this province and that includes investing in education, social supports and community safety for First Nations and Métis peoples," Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis Relations and Northern Affairs Eric Schmalz said. "These are investments that build a resilient province where all benefit from our economic strength and vision for the future."

A significant increase is anticipated in gaming payments in 2026-27 at $137.9 million. This is a $30.5 million increase over 2025-26 Budget amounts. Gaming payments are made to First Nations and Métis organizations in accordance with the Gaming Framework Agreement and The Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan Corporation Act and are based on casino and online gaming profits. First Nation and Métis organizations reinvest these payments into economic, cultural, educational and social programs that benefit Indigenous people, helping to strengthen Saskatchewan communities.

2026-27 Budget includes $24.4 million in targeted funding for First Nations and Métis initiatives and post-secondary institutions - an increase of $4.5 million. It will support Teacher Education Programs, student support services and scholarships and provide additional operational funding to Indigenous institutions.

The 2026-27 Budget also includes $25.6 million for First Nations policing, including funding to expand the First Nations Community Safety Program. These investments help strengthen frontline policing capacity, deliver culturally appropriate policing and enhance community safety in First Nation communities throughout the province.

-30-

For more information, contact: