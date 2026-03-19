Strengthening Provincial Parks and Delivering on Commitments

CANADA, March 19 - Released on March 18, 2026

The Ministry of Parks, Culture, and Sport will continue to deliver programs and services that support the wellbeing of people, families, and communities across the province through stable funding and new capital investments in the 2026-27 Provincial Budget.

"This budget continues to strengthen our provincial parks system with $15 million in new capital investments," Parks, Culture, and Sport Minister Alana Ross said. "It continues to deliver on our commitments with $4 million in new funding to double the Active Families Benefit, which helps families with the cost of their kids' sports, arts and cultural activities."

Highlights from the Ministry of Parks, Culture, and Sport in the 2026-27 Budget include:

A $15 million capital investment to support our provincial park system's continued ability to deliver high-quality services to visitors across the province, including $2.5 million to replace and restore infrastructure that was lost to wildfires last year.

$8 million for the Active Families Benefit, a $4 million increase to support doubling the income threshold from $60,000 to $120,000 per year and doubling the benefit amount from $150 to $300 per child or $200 to $400 for children with disabilities.

Continued funding of $10 million for the Feature Film & Television Production Grant to continue to attract spending and employment opportunities across the province.

A $16.5 million capital investment to modernize the Royal Saskatchewan Museum's Research, Exhibits, and Collections Centre in Regina so that researchers can continue to safeguard and study important artifacts, fossils, and our natural history.

Continued funding for grant programs that support important community services, including the Veteran's Service Club Support Program, the Community Rink Affordability Grant, and the new School Playground Equipment Grant Program.

The Seasonal Site Construction Grant Program administered in partnership with the Saskatchewan Regional Parks Association has also been renewed for a second year in 2026-27 to help regional parks create more opportunities for camping across the province.

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