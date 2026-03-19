2026-27 Budget Protects Communities

CANADA, March 19 - Released on March 18, 2026

The 2026-27 Provincial Budget protects communities through $712.2 million of direct provincial support to municipalities, an increase of $46.9 million from 2025-26 or seven per cent.

"The Government of Saskatchewan continues to invest in our province's growth with record-setting municipal revenue sharing," Minister Responsible for Government Relations Eric Schmaltz said. "We are investing wisely, providing funding to municipalities to assist in meeting the priorities that matter most to their residents. Affordability also matters, so our government is holding the line on education property tax."

Municipal Revenue Sharing for 2026-27 is a record total $392.4 million with urban revenue sharing up $19.7 million, rural revenue sharing up $8.7 million and northern municipalities receiving $2.2 million more year-over-year. Revenue sharing is up 8.5 per cent from last year and is now more than triple what it was in 2007.

$239 million in funding will be allocated through infrastructure programs administered by the Ministry of Government Relations, including cost-shared federal-provincial infrastructure programs. This includes the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, Canada Housing Infrastructure Program and the New Building Canada Fund Program. Rural infrastructure continues to see investment as the Ministry of Highway's Rural Integrated Roads for Growth Program will receive an additional $2.0 million for $20.4 million in 2026-27.

The budget also protects communities with police grants of $37.6 million, an increase of $8.6 million. $6.0 million of this amount will support Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) including the commitment to hire approximately 100 new municipal officers across the province, as well as:

$1.9 million to establish Hospital Public Safety Teams in Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert;

$190,000 for the Small Town and Rural Policing Grant Program; and

An increase of $583,000 to the Municipal Police Grant Program which helps frontline officers respond to more calls for service and improve community safety.

These investments continue to be made while focusing on affordability for residents. The education property tax mill rates will not change for all property classes in 2026-2027. Total revenue to government will remain unchanged from the 2025-26 Budget, aside from base growth due to new construction in Saskatchewan.

Property Class 2024 Mill Rates 2025 Mill Rates 2026 Mill Rates Agricultural 1.42 1.07 1.07 Residential 4.54 4.27 4.27 Commercial/Industrial 6.86 6.37 6.37 Resource 9.88 7.49 7.49

For more information on the Education Property Tax mill rates, visit: Saskatchewan.ca.

Municipal Revenue Sharing investments by community are now available on the Saskatchewan dashboard under People and Community.

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