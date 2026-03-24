Scratch and Noggin Partner to Help Kids Become Creators, Not Just Consumers

Scratch and Noggin Partner to Help Kids Become Creators

New collaboration turns kids into co-creators, bringing Noggin characters into Scratch and letting their Scratch projects come to life inside the Noggin game.

What makes Scratch work is that kids are in charge of what they make. I can't wait to see the creations this incredible artwork from Noggin inspires.” — Margaret Honey, President and CEO of the Scratch Foundation

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scratch, the world’s largest free creative learning community for young people, and Noggin, the children’s media and learning platform, today announced a new partnership focused on helping kids become creators, not just consumers.

Rooted in a shared belief that kids learn best through play, imagination, and experimentation, the partnership brings together Noggin’s interest-driven learning game world with Scratch’s creative tools, giving kids new ways to tell stories, build projects, and bring ideas to life — both on and off the Scratch platform.

More than 160 million young people across 200+ countries and territories use Scratch to create roughly 465,000 new projects every day — games, animations, interactive stories, and more. As part of the initial phase of the collaboration, a collection of Noggin characters will be introduced as sprites within the Scratch platform. These sprites will be available to all Scratch users and can be used, remixed, and reimagined by kids as they create their own interactive stories, games, and animations, consistent with Scratch’s open, community-driven approach to creative expression.

In addition, the Scratch Player will be integrated directly into Noggin’s game world, Nogginville. This means kids can view and interact with their Scratch projects inside the Noggin environment — their creations show up in the same world where they play and learn. Kids can build a game or animation on Scratch and then launch it inside Nogginville.

“What makes Scratch work is that kids are in charge of what they make,” said Margaret Honey, President and CEO of the Scratch Foundation. “I can't wait to see the creations this incredible artwork from Noggin inspires, and with the Scratch Player inside Nogginville, they can take their projects into a whole new realm.”

“At its core, this partnership is about empowering kids to create,” said Noggin CEO Kristen Kane. “By bringing our characters into Scratch and integrating Scratch into Nogginville, we’re giving kids the agency to make the game world their own, building curiosity, creativity, and confidence in the process.”

Scratch is used by millions of young people around the world to create projects that encourage experimentation, remixing, and collaboration. The addition of Noggin characters expands what’s available to young creators, connecting creative expression with storytelling and playful exploration. The integration of the Scratch Player into Nogginville further extends that experience.

The partnership between Scratch and Noggin is designed to grow over time, with plans for deeper creative learning experiences that further connect Scratch’s tools with Noggin’s interactive learning environment.

Both Scratch and Noggin are built with child safety, privacy, and age-appropriate design at the center. Scratch uses human moderation and does not allow private messaging. Noggin is designed as a safe environment for kids, with content thoughtfully curated and created by human experts. For parents and educators, the partnership offers a trusted way for kids to engage with technology through creative play.

About Scratch

In a world where technology increasingly shapes how young people think, Scratch empowers them to master it rather than be mastered by it. Driven by projects, peers, passion, and play, Scratch gives young people the tools to explore their own ideas, express themselves, and develop critical thinking skills that last a lifetime. What started in 2007 as a new way to learn has grown into the world’s largest free creative learning community: more than 160 million young people across 200+ countries and territories create roughly 465,000 new projects every day. Scratch is built to keep kids safe while protecting the creativity and agency of every young person. Learn more at scratch.org.

About Noggin

Noggin (www.noggin.com) is a 27-year-old kids media brand that turns screen-time interests into real-life passions. Through curated streaming, immersive gaming, and hands-on learning experiences, Noggin powers kid pursuits across the humanities and sciences. Noggin’s media platform celebrates pursuits and helps kids discover what they love and pursue it in real life.

Press Contacts

Annie Whitehouse

Scratch

press@scratch.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.