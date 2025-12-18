Noggin Launches NogginTV, a New Streaming Experience Designed to Help Kids Discover What They Love

NogginTV Channel

Noggin, the learning brand and pioneer of kid's streaming, announced the launch of NogginTV, designed to turn screen-time interests into real-life pursuits.

NogginTV helps kids find what lights them up, imagine what they can build, make or master, and feel inspired to go beyond the screen and take the next step.” — Kristen Kane, CEO of Noggin

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noggin, the beloved early learning brand and pioneer of children’s streaming, today announced the launch of NogginTV, a major evolution in kids’ streaming designed to turn screen-time interests into real-life pursuits.

NogginTV offers a guided, interest-based streaming experience that moves beyond passive media consumption. Free and ad-free, NogginTV presents an ever-expanding library of over 1500 hours of human-curated, creator-led video content at launch. Custom playlists hosted by young experts and enthusiasts encourage kids to go deep and beyond the screen in areas of interest.

Instead of optimizing for scrolling and algorithmically-driven feeds, NogginTV combines a streaming channel and an expansive video library to inspire kids to pursue interests in real life. The channel is designed for discovery with programming that exposes kids to a range of topics that spark curiosity. The library is organized by channels that celebrate kid passions and enable kids to go deeper. Channels include Bake Club for baking, Order of the Rook for chess & strategy games, Threads for fashion design, League of Builders for building & DIY, Limelight for theater & film, Music Lab for music making, and The Last Scouts for nature & wildlife.

Central to NogginTV is a commitment to spotlighting the best creators within an ad-free walled garden environment curated by real people. From bakers and designers to gamers and storytellers, NogginTV features creators who kids already admire, selected by Noggin’s team to ensure every experience is engaging, safe, and enriching. By pairing creator-led content with hands-on human curation, NogginTV transforms internet culture into a trusted space where kids can explore interests without being exposed to inappropriate media or algorithmic-driven feeds.

NogginTV marks a deliberate return to hosted programming, a format that once made media feel personal, guided, and communal. Inspired by the classic MTV VJ model, NogginTV broadcasts hosts who guide kids through epic videos, share personal stories, and build a sense of connection that on-demand platforms have largely lost. The hosts act as near-peer role models: approachable, inspiring, and deeply invested in exposing kids to exciting possibilities.

NogginTV is the starting point of a broader journey designed to help kids discover their passions and pursue them. After finding new interests on NogginTV, kids can deepen those interests in Nogginville, Noggin’s immersive gaming world built to develop skills that transfer to the real world. As a fast follow in 2026, Noggin will further extend this journey with real-life experiences designed to help kids step away from screens and actively pursue what they love in the real world.

“For us, this has always been about more than content,” said Kristen Kane, CEO of Noggin. “Noggin exists to help kids figure out what lights them up and who they want to become. NogginTV is where that journey begins, helping kids find their spark, imagine what they can build, make or master, and feel inspired to go beyond the screen and take the next step.”

Sean Farrell, Noggin’s Chief Experience Officer, highlighted the unmet need NogginTV is designed to address. “There’s very little media being intentionally built for tweens, kids who are growing out of early childhood content but aren’t ready for the open internet,” said Farrell. “NogginTV fills that gap by offering a guided, interest-driven experience that respects their independence while still prioritizing safety.”

With NogginTV, Noggin continues to reimagine how learning, entertainment, and childhood discovery intersect. The result is a streaming experience that is safe, supportive, and inspiring, designed to help kids find what they love and pursue it.

Watch NogginTV

Download the Noggin app in the App Store to watch NogginTV today.

About Noggin

Noggin is a 26-year-old kids media brand that turns screen-time interests into real-life passions. Through curated streaming, immersive gaming, and in-person experiences, Noggin powers kid pursuits across the humanities and sciences. Noggin’s media platform celebrates pursuits and helps kids discover what they love and pursue it in real life.

