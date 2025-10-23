Noggin Acquires Hello Wonder to Accelerate AI-Powered Experiences for Kids

Noggin, the kid’s media brand, is acquiring AI company Hello Wonder, accelerating Noggin’s transformation to enable kids to find what they love and pursue it.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noggin, the beloved children’s media brand, today announced its acquisition of Hello Wonder, a pioneering AI company whose mission is to make the internet safe for kids. This deal accelerates Noggin’s transformation to a next-generation platform that enables kids to discover what they love and pursue it in real life.

With roots as a joint venture between Nickelodeon and Sesame Workshop in the late 1990s, Noggin is a trusted brand among families across generations. As it relaunches to serve Gen Alpha, Noggin is leveraging the best of media, tech, and human expertise to turn kids’ screen-time interests into real-life pursuits. Noggin offers kids an alternative to passive media consumption with purposeful gaming, curated streaming, and real-life experiences through clubs launching in the coming months.

Hello Wonder’s proprietary search and learning technology (“Wonder”) leverages AI to help kids navigate the internet in a kid-safe, curated, and personalized environment. Through conversational navigation, Wonder’s AI guide enables kids to discover and pursue their interests online. Robust guardrails and messaging provide parents with oversight and low-effort control of their child’s experience. Parents can set learning goals as well as content and screen-time limits.

The acquisition enables Noggin to pair its interest-based learning approach with Wonder’s kid-safe AI capabilities, creating a powerful experience tailored to kids’ interests. With Wonder’s AI tools and guided search, Noggin can expand and accelerate its offering to help kids thrive.

“The Hello Wonder team shares our commitment to kids’ curiosity and has developed cutting-edge AI tools that help them explore their interests in a safe environment. These tools will enhance Noggin’s ability to deliver a personalized experience that inspires kids,” said Noggin CEO Kristen Kane.

“Noggin has always sought out the best talent and technologies for our audience. We are excited to partner with the Hello Wonder team to harness AI in targeted, responsible ways that help kids realize their potential,” added Kane.

“Kids face an overwhelming supply of digital content, much of which is of questionable quality,” said Sean Farrell, Noggin Chief Experience Officer. “This results in a lot of passive consumption without direction. Kids deserve a more curated experience combined with the ability to go deep into areas they are passionate about. Noggin’s experience is designed to spark curiosity and drive action, and Hello Wonder’s capabilities will help us do that at scale.”

“Like so many parents struggling over screen time, raising five young kids during the pandemic was a constant battle. We founded Hello Wonder to make inevitable screen time healthy screen time, scaffolding a child’s innate curiosity to develop their passions, while giving parents peace of mind and control over the algorithms that too often damage kids,” said Hello Wonder CEO Seth Raphael.

“We can’t imagine a more mission-aligned partner than Noggin. Their vision, brand, and leadership position them to truly deliver on a future every thoughtful parent would hope for their child, where technology serves our families, rather than the other way around,” added Raphael.

About Noggin

Noggin is a 26-year-old kids media brand that turns screen-time interests into real-life passions. Through immersive gaming, curated streaming, and in-person experiences, Noggin powers kid pursuits across the humanities and sciences. Noggin’s media platform celebrates pursuits and helps kids discover what they love. Noggin’s social and learning clubs help kids pursue their passions in real life.

About Hello Wonder

Hello Wonder is an AI Companion for families, providing children with access to the entire safe internet to support their personal learning journeys. Created by leaders from Google, Disney, and Amazon, the Hello Wonder app lets parents control what kind of content their children are consuming, and kids can explore and develop their passions in a safe environment.

