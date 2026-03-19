Far Reach Ranch U-Pick Blueberry Season Returns Easter Weekend

Fourth-generation Tavares farm offers berry picking, special events, + family fun beginning April 4

We love welcoming guests to experience the farm as we have for generations. It’s an entirely different experience when you see how the blueberries are grown and have a hand in collecting them.” — Brennan Hamill

TAVARES, FL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blueberry season is nearly here, and Far Reach Ranch is ready with fields of juicy fruit ready for picking. This year’s U-PICK season begins Saturday, April 4, with regular hours on Wednesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests can come to Far Reach Ranch, located at 1255 S. Dora Blvd. in Tavares, to pick their own blueberries, as well as shop for hand-crafted jams, sweet honey, and pre-picked berries for those who want to grab-and-go. U-PICK blueberries are $6/pound, and pre-picked blueberries are $7/pound.

“We love welcoming guests to experience the farm as we have for generations,” says Brennan Hamill, Director of Operations and Business Development for Far Reach Ranch. “It’s an entirely different experience when you see how the blueberries are grown and have a hand in collecting the food you consume. This year, we’re growing a wide selection of blueberry varieties. We have Albus, Arcadia, Meadowlark, Emerald, Jewel, and Sentinel. They are all perfectly suited for growing in Florida and produce a firm, sweet fruit that is just beautiful eaten by itself or used in your favorite berry recipe.”

In addition to normal U-PICK hours, Far Reach Ranch is offering special events throughout the season. Select Saturdays and every Sunday, guests can enjoy a brunch menu and cocktails from visiting food trucks. Every Sunday, there’s a Vinyl Brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring a brunch menu and cocktails, set to a soundtrack from visiting all-vinyl DJs. Far Reach Ranch is also hosting a series of special events featuring U-PICK, along with fun activities such as axe throwing, bounce houses, games, food trucks, and specialty drinks.

• Easter Weekend, April 4-5: Celebrate Easter on the Ranch with fun activities for the entire family. Guests can enjoy a vinyl brunch with a mimosa bar and food trucks on Saturday and Sunday.

• Vinyl Brunch Record Fair, Sunday, April 12: The Vinyl Brunch Record Fair features record vendors and, of course, brunch and cocktails, all set to eclectic grooves by resident all-vinyl DJs.

• Music on the Farm, Saturday, April 25: Part of the Howey Music Series, this free, interactive music program includes a 40-minute concert by the Nova Classica String Quartet, performing jazz, classical, tango, and pop music, an instrument petting zoo, where kids can explore the instruments, and U-PICK beginning at 9 a.m.

• Lake County Plant and Pottery Festival, Sunday, May 3: This family-friendly event brings together potters, ceramicists, and local specialty plant nurseries. Visitors can also enjoy food trucks, a full bar, and live vinyl music.

• Mamas and Mimosas, May 10-11: Celebrate Mother’s Day weekend with a mimosa bar and family activities.

ABOUT FAR REACH RANCH: Far Reach Ranch, located at 1255 S. Dora Blvd., Tavares, Florida, was established in 1947 as a cattle ranch and orange grove and eventually became a blueberry farm in 1994 when the first few acres were planted. The farm has U-PICK, events, live music, and more throughout the year. Far Reach Ranch also operates an events space, The Packing House, which hosts weddings, gatherings, and special events. To learn more about U-PICK berries, events, and more, visit Far Reach Ranch at www.FarReachRanch.com. Follow along on social media @FarReachRanch

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