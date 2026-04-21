Southern Impression Homes Expands National Footprint With New Texas Build

LyvWell at Harmony in Arlington, Texas

213-unit build-to-rent community showcases full-service capabilities

This project demonstrates the breadth of our capabilities as a full-service homebuilding partner” — Chris Funk, President and CEO of Southern Impression Homes

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern Impression Homes (SIH), North America’s leading full-service property development group, announces the completion of phase one of LyvWell at Harmony, a 213-unit build-to-rent townhome community located in Arlington, Texas. The project marks a significant milestone in the company’s national expansion strategy and highlights various elements of its fully integrated platform—spanning product design, land development, general contracting services, and structured financing solutions.

“This project demonstrates the breadth of our capabilities as a full-service homebuilding partner,” said Chris Funk, President and CEO of Southern Impression Homes. “From product design to vertical construction and structured financing, we provide a seamless execution model that allows our partners to move efficiently from concept to completion while also providing creative debt and equity solutions to enhance investor returns.”

Located in the desirable Dallas metroplex, LyvWell at Harmony marks a first-time partnership among Southern Impression Homes, Alpaca Real Estate (ARE), and LyvWell Communities. “We are extremely excited to work with the Alpaca and LyvWell teams on this project,” said Chris Funk. “We’ve enjoyed collaborating to create new floor plans with upgraded interior and exterior finishes to bring LyvWell’s vision for the community to life while also participating in the overall capitalization of the project. We look forward to expanding these relationships across multiple markets as the demand for purpose-built, rental housing continues to grow.”

With several large-scale build-to-rent (BTR) projects underway in Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina, the LyvWell at Harmony community in Arlington, Texas, marks Southern Impression Homes’ continued expansion beyond the Southeast into high-growth markets nationwide. Its 140-person team has extensive experience across all aspects of the BTR business, including structured finance, land entitlement, land development, homebuilding, and asset management. Additionally, Southern Impression Homes’ capabilities are bolstered by financial backing from its parent organization, Sumitomo Forestry, which acquired an 80% interest in the company in 2023.

ABOUT SOUTHERN IMPRESSION HOMES: Southern Impression Homes is a vertically-integrated real estate development firm specializing in the construction and delivery of Build-to-Rent (BTR) communities. They offer general contracting services for BTR developers along with structured debt and equity solutions. Southern Impression Homes is proud to be part of the Sumitomo Forestry conglomeration of home builders, which ranks as the 8th largest homebuilding group in the U.S., bringing global scale and stability to its operations. Learn more at www.SouthernImpressionHomes.com, LinkedIn, and visit YouTube for project updates.

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