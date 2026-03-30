The Spice & Tea Exchange of Brownwood Celebrates 10 Years of Flavor

Under seasoned new ownership, gourmet spice shop offers customer appreciation specials April 10-12

The community has already welcomed us so warmly, and we’re so excited to give back to them with some great new upgrades and expanded offerings” — Stephanie Rush, co-owner of The Spice & Tea Exchange® of Brownwood

WILDWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Spice & Tea Exchange® of Brownwood is celebrating 10 years of serving The Villages community with a new ownership team. Owners Stephanie and Andrew Rush may be new to the Brownwood store, but they are seasoned pros when it comes to running a successful The Spice & Tea Exchange® store. They also own The Spice & Tea Exchange® of San Marco, in Jacksonville and The Spice & Tea Exchange® of Savannah, in Georgia. They will celebrate the store’s 10-Year Anniversary and Grand Reopening from Friday, April 10, through Sunday, April 12, at 3638 Kiessel Road in Wildwood, The Villages.

“We’re thrilled to be stepping into a beloved neighborhood store,” says Stephanie Rush, who co-owns The Spice & Tea Exchange® of Brownwood with her husband, Andrew. “The community has already welcomed us so warmly, and we’re so excited to give back to them with some great new upgrades and expanded offerings. We’ve already doubled the tea and spice blend areas, and later this year, we’re going to refurbish the tea bar. This store is one of the oldest in The Spice & Tea Exchange® system, so we’re ready to refresh the space with the newest products and designs.”

Rush was an original fan of The Spice & Tea Exchange®. Raised in St. Augustine, home to the company’s corporate offices, Rush became an immediate customer when the first store opened and fell in love with its fresh and healthful products. “I studied History and English at the University of North Florida, with a focus on post-Colonial trade routes, which deal heavily in the spice trade,” continues Rush. “And my experience as a Type 1 diabetic led me to get my Master’s degree in Public Health. I wanted to help educate the public about diabetes. And now I get to merge my interests into a fun and dynamic customer experience.” Shopping at the store is a sensorial delight. Customers are drawn by the stores’ exotic smells and jars of product designed to be opened. The staff hand-blends a wide range of traditional and signature blends in-store daily. Customers can also explore shelves of infused sugars, honey, olive oils, maple syrup, and over 80 of the freshest teas made with high-quality leaves and aromatics. The store is planning to add recipe kits and bundles to make home cooking even easier.

The 10-Year Anniversary and Grand Reopening is Friday, April 10, through Sunday, April 12, during regular store hours, and is open to the public. The store will offer elevated sampling and special deals throughout the weekend. Each day will feature 10% off a themed item: Friday, teas; Saturday, matcha; and Sunday, spice blends.

ABOUT THE SPICE & TEA EXCHANGE® OF BROWNWOOD: Founded in 2008, The Spice & Tea Exchange® has grown to become a staple in kitchens across America. The Spice & Tea Exchange® of Brownwood carries over 85 handcrafted seasonings, which they blend in-store daily. They also offer a full-service tea bar, selling hot and cold pours of their small-batch teas. Located at 3638 Kiessel Road in Wildwood, Florida, the store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more at spiceandtea.com and follow along on Facebook @TSTEBrownwood and Instagram @SpiceAndTea.TheVillages

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