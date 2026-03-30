Southern Impression Homes & JLM Living Advance The Eleanor - Bloomingdale BTR Community

253-unit Bloomingdale development highlights strength of vertically-integrated partnership

The Eleanor - Bloomingdale demonstrates our ability to seamlessly integrate design, development, and construction into a single execution platform.” — Chris Funk, President and CEO of Southern Impression Homes

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern Impression Homes (SIH), a leading full-service property development group specializing in Build-to-Rent (BTR) communities, announces its joint project with JLM Living on The Eleanor - Bloomingdale, a 253-unit single-family rental community currently under construction on Little Neck Road in Bloomingdale, Georgia, just outside Savannah. Vertical construction commenced in October 2025, with the first units expected in April 2026 and full project completion slated for early 2027.

“The Eleanor - Bloomingdale demonstrates our ability to seamlessly integrate design, development, and construction into a single execution platform,” said Chris Funk, President and CEO of Southern Impression Homes. “Our team can move efficiently from land development through vertical construction while maintaining cost certainty, quality control, and delivery timelines. We are proud to support JLM Living’s vision of thoughtfully designed communities that offer the independence of single-family living with the benefits and amenities of a professionally managed rental property.”

The Eleanor - Bloomingdale brings flexible housing solutions to the vibrant Savannah metropolitan area. It features thoughtfully designed single-family homes and neighborhood amenities, including a state-of-the-art community center, a fully-equipped fitness center, a pool, and expansive walking trails. The Eleanor - Bloomingdale showcases the benefit of pairing JLM Living’s targeted investment and development strategy with SIH’s vertically integrated construction platform.

“The Eleanor - Bloomingdale is bringing essential, quality housing options to the thriving Savannah market,” said Chris Votaw, Co-Founder and Partner of JLM Living. “By partnering with Southern Impression Homes, we are leveraging a proven, vertically integrated construction team that aligns with our disciplined investment strategy and commitment to delivering strong, risk-adjusted returns.”

The strategic collaboration between Southern Impression Homes and JLM Living spans the Southeast, with projects underway in the high-growth markets of Florida, Georgia, and Texas. “We’ve enjoyed cultivating a fruitful and results-driven relationship with JLM Living,” Funk continues. “Our team is also currently constructing JLM Living’s 266-unit BTR community in Daytona Beach, Florida, The Eleanor - Daytona. We’re thrilled to continue working with JLM Living on dynamic and timely developments nationwide.”

SIH’s 140-person team has extensive experience across all aspects of the BTR business, including structured finance, land entitlement, land development, homebuilding, and asset management. Additionally, Southern Impression Homes’ capabilities are bolstered by the financial backing of its parent company, Sumitomo Forestry, which acquired an 80% interest in the company in 2023.

ABOUT JLM LIVING: JLM Living is a real estate development company committed to creating high-quality, build-to-rent communities across select MSAs within the Sunbelt and Southeast. By focusing on strategic locations and amenity-rich designs, JLM Living aims to provide outstanding living experiences for residents while securing attractive returns for investors. For more information on JLM Living and investment opportunities, please visit www.JLMLiving.com and LinkedIn.

ABOUT SOUTHERN IMPRESSION HOMES: Southern Impression Homes is a vertically-integrated real estate development firm specializing in the construction and delivery of Build-to-Rent (BTR) communities. They offer general contracting services for BTR developers along with structured debt and equity solutions. Southern Impression Homes is proud to be part of the Sumitomo Forestry conglomeration of home builders, which ranks as the 8th largest homebuilding group in the U.S., bringing global scale and stability to its operations. Learn more at www.SouthernImpressionHomes.com, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, and visit YouTube for project updates.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.