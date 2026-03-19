Lawrenceville, GA (March 18, 2026) - The GBI, in coordination with the Lawrenceville Police Department, has arrested and charged Glenn Daniel Plybon, age 60, of Carlton, GA, with three counts of rape in connection with the rape of three women in the summer of 1986.

In 1986, there were a series of sexual assaults in and around Lawrenceville that went unsolved.

In June of 2025, the GBI Cold Case Unit contacted the Lawrenceville Police Department as a part of an initiative to assist local agencies with CODIS forensic matches without identified suspects. A CODIS Forensic Match identifies DNA from multiple crime scenes from the same offender. The Lawrenceville Police Department was actively investigating the cases and requested GBI assistance in identifying a suspect.

In July 2025, the GBI Cold Case Unit and the Lawrenceville Police Department partnered with Othram, Inc., for the use of advanced DNA testing. Othram, based in Woodlands, Texas, is a leader in Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing used to develop comprehensive genealogical profiles. Utilizing new advances in DNA evidence testing, a suspect, Glenn Plybon Jr., was identified.

On March 18, 2026, Plybon was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail.

The GBI and the Lawrenceville Police Department would like to thank the Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office, the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office, the Gwinnett County Police Department and the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office for their assistance with this case.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Office of Special Investigations at 404-239-2106. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is completed, the case file will be given to the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.