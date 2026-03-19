DEWM Integrates DART into Green Flag Exercises at Nellis AFB, Revolutionizing SEAD Training

Disruptive Electronic Warfare Machines (DEWM) logo DARTs mobility emulates modern warfare

DEWM's DART delivery to Green Flag at Nellis AFB emulate modern SEAD operations

NICEVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Disruptive Electronic Warfare Machines ( DEWM ), a defense technology innovator, has delivered its DART (DEWM's Attritable Radar Target) systems to support Green Flag exercises at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. This integration elevates the realism of one of the U.S. Air Force's premier combat training programs, providing participants with authentic electronic warfare experiences against simulated surface-to-air threats.Green Flag exercises at Nellis AFB are renowned for preparing combat air forces through realistic mission scenarios. DART's deployment introduces unprecedented flexibility to these exercises, enabling training range operators to create dense, dynamic threat environments that mirror the complexity of modern integrated air defense networks. The system's low cost and expendable design philosophy mean units can train with the same operational density they'll face downrange."Green Flag represents the pinnacle of joint air and ground training, and DART was purpose-built for exactly this mission," said David "TESLA" Coyle, DEWM's CEO. "Rather than being limited by expensive, stationary radar systems, exercise planners can now deploy DARTs to generate the unpredictable, layered threat picture that defines contemporary air combat. This is realistic training at scale."DART's proven performance across 2025 includes successful detection by F-15EX, F-16, F-35A/B/C, and EA-18G platforms at tactically relevant distances. The system achieved JF-12 approval—making it the first and only low-cost attritable emitter certified for live-fire exercises operating in C-Band RF spectrum.This delivery coincides with DEWM's expansion across multiple frequency bands, having completed the C-Band variant and secured a Direct to Phase II (D2P2) SBIR award from AFWERX to develop X-Band capabilities—extending DART's coverage across the military radar technology spectrum.About DEWMDisruptive Electronic Warfare Machines (DEWM) is a defense technology company specializing in cost-effective electronic warfare solutions for military training and testing applications. Based in Niceville, Florida, and founded by United States Air Force veterans with over 45 years of combined experience in Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses (SEAD) and electronic warfare, DEWM is committed to preparing tomorrow's warfighters for modern operational challenges through innovative, attritable technology systems. For more information, visit dewm.io.

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