DEWM Delivers Advanced Electronic Warfare Systems to RAF Lakenheath, Strengthening NATO Air Defense Training

DEWM's arritable radar target (DART) during a training exercise Disruptive Electronic Warfare Machines (DEWM) logo

DEWM delivers DART to RAF Lakenheath, giving the 48th Fighter Wing realistic IADS threat training across multiple spectrum bands.

NICEVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Disruptive Electronic Warfare Machines ( DEWM ), a leader in electronic warfare technology, has delivered its DART (DEWM's Attritable Radar Target) systems to Royal Air Force Lakenheath in the United Kingdom. This deployment marks a significant advancement in NATO's electronic warfare training capabilities, enabling U.S. Air Forces in Europe to prepare for complex integrated air defense system (IADS) threats in contested environments.The DART system's ability to replicate modern surface-to-air threat RF signatures across multiple spectrum bands provides RAF Lakenheath with unprecedented training flexibility. Unlike traditional radar emitters that are prohibitively expensive and immobile, DART's attritable design allows for high-density deployment across training ranges, creating the realistic electromagnetic environment aircrews will face in near-peer conflicts."RAF Lakenheath's strategic position in the European theater makes realistic electronic warfare training absolutely critical," said David "TESLA" Coyle, DEWM's CEO. "DART gives the 48th Fighter Wing the tools to prepare for sophisticated air defense systems they'll encounter in modern combat operations. This is about training like you fight—against threats that mirror real-world adversaries."Throughout 2025, DART has demonstrated exceptional performance across C-Band frequencies, achieving JF-12 approval as the only low-cost attritable emitter successfully detected by F-15EX, F-16, F-35A/B/C, and EA-18G aircraft at tactically relevant ranges during live-fire exercises.This delivery follows DEWM's recent Direct to Phase II (D2P2) SBIR award from AFWERX to expand DART's capabilities into X-Band, complementing the company's completed C-Band variant and further establishing multi-spectrum dominance in military training technology.About DEWMDisruptive Electronic Warfare Machines (DEWM) is a defense technology company specializing in cost-effective electronic warfare solutions for military training and testing applications. Based in Niceville, Florida, and founded by United States Air Force veterans with over 45 years of combined experience in Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses (SEAD) and electronic warfare, DEWM is committed to preparing tomorrow's warfighters for modern operational challenges through innovative, attritable technology systems. For more information, visit dewm.io.

