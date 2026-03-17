DEWM Deploys DART to Kadena Air Base, Advancing Indo-Pacific Electronic Warfare Capabilities

DEWM's DART taking part in a training exercise in the ocean Disruptive Electronic Warfare Machines (DEWM) logo

DEWM delivers DART to Kadena Air Base, bolstering the 18th Wing's training amidst rising tensions globally.

NICEVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Disruptive Electronic Warfare Machines ( DEWM ), a leading electronic warfare (EW) company, has successfully delivered its DART (DEWM's Attritable Radar Target) technology to Kadena Air Base, Japan. This deployment strengthens Indo-Pacific combat readiness by providing the 18th Wing with advanced radar training systems capable of simulating sophisticated surface-to-air missile threats in the region.DART's innovative approach to electronic warfare training addresses a critical gap in military technology: the ability to replicate dense, modern integrated air defense environments without the cost constraints of legacy threat emulators. The system's man-portable design and RF spectrum flexibility enable Kadena to establish realistic training scenarios that prepare pilots for high-intensity conflict zones."The Indo-Pacific theater presents some of the most complex air defense challenges our forces will face," said David "TESLA" Coyle, DEWM's CEO. "Kadena Air Base plays a vital role in regional deterrence, and DART ensures their aircrews train against the kind of advanced radar systems and layered defenses they could encounter in real-world operations. This is SEAD training evolved for modern warfare."DART has proven its effectiveness throughout 2025 with successful detection events across multiple fighter platforms including F-15EX, F-16, F-35A/B/C, and EA-18G aircraft. With JF-12 certification, DART represents the only low-cost, attritable radar emitter validated for live-fire training exercises in C-Band frequency ranges.The deployment builds on DEWM's momentum following completion of the C-Band variant and the company's recent AFWERX Direct to Phase II (D2P2) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract to develop X-Band capabilities, expanding coverage across critical military radar frequency bands.About DEWMDisruptive Electronic Warfare Machines (DEWM) is a defense technology company specializing in cost-effective electronic warfare solutions for military training and testing applications. Based in Niceville, Florida, and founded by United States Air Force veterans with over 45 years of combined experience in Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses (SEAD) and electronic warfare, DEWM is committed to preparing tomorrow's warfighters for modern operational challenges through innovative, attritable technology systems. For more information, visit dewm.io.

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