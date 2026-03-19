Parcel Tracker Evolves from Parcel Logging Software to Agent-Based Logistics Platform Powered by Hybrid AI

Parcel Tracker Scan parcel AI- First

Parcel Tracker launches an AI-native logistics platform combining edge AI and cloud LLMs to automate enterprise goods receiving and internal operations.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- March 2026, Parcel Tracker announced the launch of an AI-native logistics platform designed to automate enterprise goods receiving and internal logistics operations. The platform improves the company’s parcel logging software with an agent-based system that combines edge AI and cloud-based large language models (LLMs) to execute logistics workflows automatically.The system goes beyond traditional OCR. On-device neural networks extract parcel label data in sub-second time. Cloud LLMs interpret that data, identifying urgency, extracting weight metadata, filling forms automatically, and flagging recipients not yet in the system.The result is structured, actionable data without manual handling.The platform supports two operational modes. In human-in-the-loop mode, AI surfaces decisions for staff approval. In agentic mode, it acts autonomously by prioritising urgent parcels, routing items by weight, and completing workflows without human input.Both modes run within the same framework, giving operations teams control over how much they automate.“Most logistics software records what happens. Ours decides what to do next. Edge AI gives us speed in environments where connectivity isn’t guaranteed. Cloud LLMs give us context. The goal is to embed intelligent agents directly inside workflows so that logistics teams spend less time logging data and more time managing operations.” - Arthur Zargaryan, Co-Founder & CEO, Parcel TrackerThe platform is enterprise-ready today. It ships with full cloud support and security standards built for large-scale deployment. Over time, models will be distilled to run directly on mobile devices, reducing infrastructure overhead and increasing edge processing speed.The long-term vision is an internal logistics operating system with AI embedded into every operational workflow.Enterprise availability is expected beginning in Q2 2026. For more information, visit [parceltracker.com] or contact info@parceltracker.com.About Parcel TrackerParcel Tracker is an enterprise logistics technology company focused on modernising internal goods receiving and parcel management operations. The platform combines computer vision, edge AI, and cloud-based intelligence to automate parcel processing, streamline logistics workflows, and improve operational visibility for high-volume environments.Toni Korazatoni@madx.digital

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