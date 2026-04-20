Sweep Named a Leader in Verdantix 2026 Green Quadrant, Highlighting Carbon Management Strength

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Sweep is named a Leader in Verdantix’s 2026 Green Quadrant for Enterprise Carbon Management, highlighting its strength in complex sustainability data.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sweep has been named a Leader in the 2026 Verdantix Green Quadrant for Enterprise Carbon Management, following an independent assessment of 21 software vendors, including IBM and SAP. Sweep was the only European pure-player named a Leader in the report.The Verdantix recognition highlights Sweep’s strengths in value chain management, data capabilities and configurability, according to the company. The announcement comes as organizations face growing pressure to manage sustainability and carbon data across complex operations, entities and supply chains, while meeting expanding disclosure and stakeholder requirements.“Being named a Leader in the Verdantix Green Quadrant is a reflection of what our customers are achieving every day with Sweep,” said Rachel Delacour, CEO and Co-founder of Sweep. “The recognition of our value chain management, data capabilities and configurability validates exactly what we’ve set out to build: a software platform that can handle the real complexity of sustainability data, at scale, across entire organizations and supply chains. Our goal is to give every business the tools they need to move from data collection to value- and resilience-building action.”The recognition comes during a period of expansion in the United States for Sweep, supported by rapid client growth, a new office in Denver, and new hires, as more US businesses look for a partner with deep expertise in both American and European sustainability regulations.This follows recent independent analyst recognition for the company in adjacent sustainability software categories. In a separate Verdantix report published in January 2025, independent analysts benchmarked 38 software vendors across ten capabilities in ESG and sustainability reporting and data management.Sweep received the highest grade in six categories and the second-highest grade in the remaining four. Areas highlighted included ESG data acquisition, organizational structure, sustainability performance management, data quality enhancement, non-regulated reporting, and workflows and auditability.More recently, Sweep was also recognized in Verdantix’s “Smart Innovators: Carbon Management Software 2025” research, which highlighted the platform’s target management and AI-powered query assistance, as well as strengths in scenario planning, project management, abatement, cost analysis, and data management.Sweep provides sustainability intelligence software designed to help enterprises and financial institutions manage disclosure requirements, map environmental impact across their value chain, and turn ESG and carbon data into decision-useful business intelligence.The full Verdantix report can be downloaded at https:// www.sweep.net /reports/2026-verdantix-green-quadrant-sweep-turns-esg-data-into-strategic-advantageAbout SweepSweep is the AI-assisted sustainability intelligence platform trusted by global leaders like L’Oréal, Thales, and Crocs.Our enterprise SaaS solution transforms ESG data into strategic insight, helping organizations meet disclosure demands, mitigate climate and regulatory risk, and drive long-term business resilience.Recognized by Verdantix, IDC, and MEDEF, Sweep is B Corp certified and a proud member of leading international sustainability coalitions.Learn more at www.sweep.net Media ContactSweeppress@sweep.net

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