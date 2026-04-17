Hola Prime reaches 1,000+ Verified Trustpilot Reviews with 4.5 Rating, Strengthening Global Position

Milestone reflects growing trader confidence in Hola Prime's 1-Hour Payout model and industry-leading customer experience.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hola Prime , the rapidly growing prop trading firm known for its industry-first 1-Hour Payout model, today announced it has surpassed 1,000 verified reviews on Trustpilot , achieving an Excellent rating of 4.5 out of 5. The milestone positions Hola Prime among the most reviewed and the highest-rated prop trading firms globally on the world's most trusted consumer review platform. This recognition adds to a series of recent industry accolades for the firm, including the Global Most Transparent Prop Firm 2025 award from Finance Magnates and the Fastest Payout Prop Firm MEA 2026 award from UF Awards.The achievement comes on the back of sustained growth in Hola Prime's global trader base, with thousands of funded traders across LATAM, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas actively trading on the platform. Trustpilot's verified review system ensures that all ratings are submitted by genuine users, making the 1,000-review milestone a direct reflection of real trader sentiment and overall review credibility.An independent analysis of Hola Prime's Trustpilot reviews reveals recurring themes across verified submissions. Traders overwhelmingly cite the firm's 1-Hour Payout processing as a key differentiator in a market where competitor payout timelines often stretch to days or weeks. Reviewers also consistently praise the responsiveness of Hola Prime's customer support team and the clarity of its trading challenge structure.Hola Prime actively engages with its reviewer community, responding to 77% of all negative reviews within one week, a response rate that significantly outpaces industry norms and reflects the firm's commitment to accountability and continuous improvement in every review interaction."Crossing 1,000 verified reviews on Trustpilot with a 4.5 Excellent rating is not a number we take lightly," said Somesh Kapuria, CEO of Hola Prime. "Every review represents a real trader who trusted us with their time, their money and their ambition. This milestone is a direct reflection of our commitment to building a prop firm that actually delivers on its promises. We pay fast, we communicate openly and we hold ourselves accountable. That is the Hola Prime standard and we intend to raise it further."The prop trading industry has historically faced scrutiny over payout reliability, hidden rules and lack of trader communication. Hola Prime was founded on the principles of radical transparency, offering traders clear challenge parameters, real-time support and a payout infrastructure built to deliver within 60 minutes of request.With over 1,000 verified voices now on record, Hola Prime is calling on the broader prop trading industry to adopt higher standards of accountability, including public review engagement, published payout timelines and transparent communication with their traders.About Hola PrimeHola Prime is a global prop trading firm offering funded trading accounts to skilled traders worldwide. Known for its 1-Hour Payout model, Hola Prime provides traders with access to significant capital across major financial instruments including Forex, commodities and indices. The firm's industry leadership has been recognized with the Global Most Transparent Prop Firm 2025 award by Finance Magnates and the Fastest Payout Prop Firm MEA 2026 award by UF Awards. With a Trustpilot review rating of 4.5 and a rapidly growing global community operating under the hashtag WeAreTraders, Hola Prime is redefining what traders should expect from a prop firm.For more information, users can visit www.holaprime.com ContactManya BhardwajHola Primemanya@holaprime.com

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