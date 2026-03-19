Ballers Seaport announces official spring opening

Boston’s First Outdoor Padel Courts Mark New Hub for Racquet Sports, Food, and Community

Boston is an incredibly vibrant sports city, and Seaport is the perfect place to introduce a destination built around the shared love of racquet sports.” — David Gutstadt/Co-Founder & CEO, Ballers

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston’s Seaport neighborhood is about to get a major new destination for sport, social connection, and outdoor play. Ballers Seaport today announced its oﬃcial spring opening, introducing a ﬁrst-of-its-kind racquet sports and lifestyle venue designed to bring together athletes, families, and the broader Boston community around a shared love of sports.

Spanning 30,000 square feet of outdoor space open seven days a week, Ballers Seaport is designed for play, socializing, and active recreation and will feature:

● Three outdoor padel courts—the ﬁrst in the city—bringing one of the fastest-growing sports in the world to Boston’s hottest neighborhood

● Five premium pickleball courts

● Multiple areas designed for private events and gatherings

● A chef-driven food truck featuring local specialties and curated dining experiences

● Community events and programming, including ﬁtness classes, pickleball and padel clinics, social leagues, and celebrity athlete meet-and-greets

Designed as both an athletic destination and a social hub, Ballers Seaport reﬂects the explosive growth of racquet sports worldwide, while creating a uniquely Boston environment for play and connection.

Ballers is backed by an impressive roster of celebrity and professional athlete investors, including tennis icons Andre Agassi, Kim Clijsters, and Sloane Stephens, as well as Connor Garnett, the World No. 3 singles pickleball player. Together, they are helping to bring global attention to the rapidly expanding racquet sports movement.

The concept was founded by hospitality entrepreneurs and former Equinox veterans David Gutstadt, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Oﬃcer, and Amanda Potter, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Oﬃcer, who are combining their expertise in luxury hospitality, wellness, and community-building to create a new kind of sports venue designed for modern urban life.

“Ballers is about more than just playing–it’s about creating a place where sport, wellness, culture, and community come together,” said Gutstadt. “Boston is an incredibly vibrant sports city, and Seaport is the perfect place to introduce a destination built around the shared love of racquet sports.”

With its open-air design, vibrant programming, and welcoming atmosphere, Ballers Seaport is poised to become one of the city’s most exciting new gathering places this spring.

“Ballers brings exactly the kind of active, social energy that fits this neighborhood, and we are thrilled to see them grow into their full vision this spring. Pickleball and padel are a natural fit for Seaport, and we can't wait to welcome the community back.” - Ariel Foxman, Area VP, Brand & Experience of Boston Seaport, WS Development

Ballers is open to all, but committed padel and pickle enthusiasts can choose to join as members. There are two membership tiers designed to enhance the guest experience, including court booking discounts, advance reservations, guest passes, reciprocal access to a global network of clubs, and programming perks. For those not ready to commit long term, Ballers oﬀers month-to-month memberships, while frequent players can opt for the Season Pass, which runs from spring through fall. Those who become Season Pass members before May 1 will receive two months free, and all members who join before May 1 receive a $1 initiation fee. Memberships are available now through the website. Membership is not required, and pay-to-play options are available.

As Boston continues to embrace racquet sports at a rapid pace, Ballers Seaport is positioned to become a vibrant new gathering place in one of the city’s most dynamic neighborhoods.

Ballers invites the Boston community to come play, connect, and experience the energy of racquet sports together.

About Ballers

Ballers is a ﬁrst-of-its-kind hospitality-driven social sports venue created by Good City Studio–the team behind Philadelphia's Fitler Club–and Vero Capital. With its ﬂagship location in Philadelphia, second location in Boston, and future venues coming soon to LA and Chicago, Ballers blends high-level design, world-class sports facilities, dedicated recovery spaces, and elevated dining concepts to create dynamic social hubs for sports enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels–no membership required. Backed by an impressive roster of celebrity investors and pro athletes–including tennis icons Andre Agassi, Kim Clijsters, and Sloane Stephens; the World No. 3 singles pickleball player, Connor Garnett; MLS star and padel aﬁcionado Maarten Paes; current and former NFL, NBA, and MLB athletes; and Philadelphia 76ers owner David Blitzer – Ballers is reshaping the social sports landscape. For more information, visit ballers-us.com and follow @ballers.social.sports.

Ballers Seaport Club Hours + Address

Monday - Friday: 7am - 10pm

Saturday - Sunday: 8am - 10pm

25 Pier 4 Boulevard, Boston MA 02210

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