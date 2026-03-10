AI-Native Restaurant Platform Revi to Host National Webinar on Why Fragmented Restaurant Tech Stacks Are Unsustainable

Revi Emerges From Stealth

Founder Eugene Johnson to Share Data Showing How AI Is Increasing Order Value, Reducing Labor Costs, and Replacing Fragmented Restaurant Software Stacks

AI will allow restaurants to remember customer preferences, personalize experiences automatically, and operate with a level of efficiency that simply wasn’t possible before.” — Eugene Johnson - Revi Founder/CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As restaurants across the United States face rising labor costs, increasing technology expenses, and growing pressure on margins, AI-native restaurant infrastructure company Revi announced today it will host a national webinar on March 23 at 6:00 PM PDT exploring how artificial intelligence is reshaping the economics of restaurant operations.

The webinar comes as the restaurant industry undergoes a major technological shift. For years, operators have relied on fragmented software stacks made up of multiple disconnected tools for online ordering, marketing, loyalty, reporting, and customer data. According to Revi founder Eugene Johnson, that model is becoming economically unsustainable as AI dramatically reduces the cost of intelligence and enables unified operating systems to replace patchwork solutions.

“Restaurants don’t have a demand problem — they have a margin compression problem,” said Johnson. “Labor costs are rising, software costs keep growing, and operators are being forced to stitch together multiple platforms just to run their business. The opportunity with AI isn’t adding another tool — it’s simplifying the entire system.”

Revi’s platform consolidates core restaurant technology into a single AI-native infrastructure layer designed to automate routine tasks, personalize guest experiences, and increase profitability. The company reports that restaurants using its system see an average 25 percent increase in order value, with 58 percent of guests accepting AI-driven upsell recommendations. Restaurants using the platform also save an average of $50,000 annually per location in labor costs through automation and operational efficiencies.

The platform is currently used by restaurants across the United States and Latin America, with adoption spanning independent operators and multi-location restaurant groups.

During the upcoming webinar, Johnson will break down the structural shifts currently underway in restaurant technology and explain how AI-native systems are enabling operators to replace fragmented software stacks with unified infrastructure that lowers costs and improves operational efficiency.

In addition to the discussion, restaurant owners who attend the webinar will receive access to a suite of free AI-powered tools, including a free restaurant website, free branded mobile app, online ordering system, and AI voice ordering capabilities designed to help operators modernize their digital presence and streamline operations without paying commission fees or subscription costs.

According to Johnson, the goal of the webinar is not just to introduce new technology, but to help restaurant owners understand how AI will reshape the competitive landscape over the next several years.

“Over the next three to five years, restaurants that adopt intelligent infrastructure will operate very differently than those still relying on disconnected tools,” Johnson said. “AI will allow restaurants to remember customer preferences, personalize experiences automatically, and operate with a level of efficiency that simply wasn’t possible before.”

The live webinar will provide restaurant operators with a behind-the-scenes look at the economic and technological shifts currently reshaping the industry, along with practical insights on how restaurants can prepare their businesses for the next generation of AI-driven operations.

The event is free to attend and open to restaurant owners, operators, hospitality professionals, and technology leaders interested in the future of restaurant operations.

Registration is available here.

About Revi

Revi is an AI-native operating system designed for independent restaurants and regional chains. The platform consolidates websites, mobile apps, ordering, marketing, loyalty programs, reporting, and voice AI into a unified intelligence layer built to simplify operations, reduce technology costs, and increase restaurant profitability. Restaurants using Revi retain full access to their customer data and operate without commission-based marketplace fees.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.