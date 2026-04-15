Ballers Seaport Officially Opens, Bringing Boston’s First Padel Courts and a New Social Sports Destination to the City

Ballers Seaport is now officially open.

A 30,000-square-foot outdoor playground for padel, pickleball, and social connection arrives in Boston’s Seaport

Ballers is about more than just playing-it’s about creating a place where sport, wellness, culture, and community come together.” — David Gutstadt, Founder and Chief Executive Officer

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston’s Seaport has a new home for sport, social connection, and outdoor energy. Ballers Seaport is now officially open, unveiling a first-of-its-kind racquet sports and lifestyle venue designed to bring together athletes, families, and the broader Boston community around a shared love of play.

Spanning 30,000 square feet of outdoor space and open seven days a week, Ballers Seaport blends sport and social in one dynamic setting. The venue features three outdoor padel courts, the first in Boston, alongside five premium pickleball courts, marking a major milestone in the city’s rapidly growing racquet sports scene.

In addition to its courts, Ballers Seaport offers multiple areas for private events and gatherings, a chef-driven food truck featuring local favorites—including the Baller Smash Burger, positioned as a signature menu item—alongside a full calendar of programming including fitness classes, clinics, competitive leagues, and special events designed to bring the community together.

Designed as both an athletic destination and a social hub, Ballers Seaport reflects the explosive global growth of racquet sports while delivering a distinctly Boston experience rooted in accessibility, energy, and connection.

Ballers is backed by an impressive roster of celebrity and professional athlete-investors, including tennis icons Andre Agassi, Kim Clijsters, and Sloane Stephens, as well as Connor Garnett, the World No. 3 singles pickleball player, helping bring global attention to the fast-growing movement.

The concept was founded by hospitality entrepreneurs and former Equinox veterans David Gutstadt, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Amanda Potter, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, who bring deep experience in luxury hospitality, wellness, and community-building to the project.

“Ballers is about more than just playing–it’s about creating a place where sport, wellness, culture, and community come together,” said Gutstadt. “Boston is an incredibly vibrant sports city, and Seaport is the perfect place to introduce a destination built around the shared love of racquet sports.”

With its open-air design, central location, and high-energy programming, Ballers Seaport is strongly positioned to become one of the city's most exciting gathering places.

“Ballers brings exactly the kind of active, social energy that fits this neighborhood, and we are thrilled to see them grow into their full vision this spring. Pickleball and padel are a natural fit for Seaport, and we can't wait to welcome the community,” added Ariel Foxman, Area VP, Brand & Experience of Boston Seaport, WS Development.

Ballers is open to all, with flexible access for both casual players and dedicated enthusiasts. Membership options include month-to-month plans and a seasonal pass running from spring through fall, offering benefits such as court booking discounts, advance reservations, guest passes, and programming perks. Those who join with a Season Pass membership before May 1st will get two months free, and all new members receive a $1 initiation fee and additional seasonal incentives. Memberships are available now through the website. Membership is not required, and pay-to-play options are available.

Ballers invites the Boston community to come play, connect, and experience the energy of racquet sports together—starting now.

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About Ballers

Ballers is a first-of-its-kind hospitality-driven social sports venue created by Good City Studio–the team behind Philadelphia's Fitler Club–and Vero Capital. With its flagship location in Philadelphia, second location in Boston and future venues coming soon to LA and Chicago, Ballers blends elevated design, in-demand sports facilities, dedicated recovery spaces and unique dining concepts to create dynamic social hubs for sports enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels–no membership required. Backed by an impressive roster of celebrity investors and pro athletes–including tennis icons Andre Agassi, Kim Clijsters and Sloane Stephens; the World No. 3 singles pickleball player, Connor Garnett; global soccer star and entrepreneur, Maarten Paes; current and former NFL, NBA and MLB athletes; and Philadelphia 76ers owner David Blitzer – Ballers is reshaping the social sports landscape. For more information, visit ballers-us.com and follow @ballers.social.sports.

Ballers Seaport Club Hours + Address:

Monday - Friday: 7am - 10pm

Saturday - Sunday: 8am - 10pm

25 Pier 4 Boulevard, Boston MA 02210

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