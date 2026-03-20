Cearvol Introduces Wave, the Smart OTC Hearing Aid with Touchscreen Recognized at CES 2026

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AI-powered OTC hearing aid features touchscreen controls and Bluetooth connectivity for a more intuitive everyday experience.

AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cearvol today announced the launch of Wave , a smart OTC hearing aid created for people who want clearer conversations without the steep learning curve of traditional devices. Wave combines AI-powered sound processing with a touchscreen charging case that puts everyday controls right where users expect them, in their hands, not buried inside an app.CES 2026 Recognition and Design HonorsWave has garnered significant recognition for its exceptional design and innovation, earning multiple esteemed accolades at CES 2026. Cearvol’s Wave was honored with the Techlicious CES 2026 Editor’s Choice Award and named one of the Best CES Awards 2026 by Reviewed, Gadget Flow, and TWICE, thanks to its cutting-edge features and stylish design. Moreover, Wave was also acknowledged as a honoree at the Best of CES Awards 2026 by Gadgety, cementing its reputation as a leading choice in hearing solutions.Beyond CES, Wave has received additional design validation, including a MUSE Design Award. Wave has also been recognized with the HearAdvisor Expert Choice Award and the American Design Award, further cementing its reputation as a standout in hearing solutions.Why Wave Exists: Better Hearing Should Not Feel ComplicatedMillions of adults could benefit from hearing support, yet many delay action because hearing aids can feel technical, confusing, or overly medical. Wave was designed to remove those friction points by prioritizing simplicity, day-to-day comfort, and a modern user experience that supports independence. As an affordable bluetooth hearing aids, Wave brings advanced features within reach, making better hearing accessible to a broader audience.“Our goal with Wave was simple: make hearing support feel effortless,” said Ricardo, Vice President at Cearvol. “By bringing touch-first control into the charging case and pairing it with AI-driven sound processing, Wave helps users stay present, confident, and independent, whether they are at home, out with friends, or in a meeting.”A Touchscreen Case That Makes Hearing Support EasierMost hearing devices ask users to memorize button patterns or depend on a smartphone for core adjustments. Wave flips that experience by making the charging case the control center. Users can make key changes with a tap, including:1. Volume adjustments and mode switching2. Speech and noise balancing based on the environment3. Call management and basic daily-use controlsThis approach helps reduce reliance on tiny hardware buttons and complex app menus, while still keeping advanced personalization available through the Cearvol app.Professional-Grade Sound Processing for Real LifeWave is built for mild to mod-severe hearing loss and engineered to deliver a more natural listening experience in the moments that matter most, like family conversations, restaurants, outdoor walks, and meetings. With AI and DNN-based processing, Wave is designed to reduce background noise, manage feedback, and keep speech clearer and more comfortable throughout the day. It also supports evidence-based fitting (NAL-NL2), with up to 40 dB of gain and hardware components designed for clear, natural output. As a top rated otc hearing aid , Wave offers a user-friendly and highly efficient solution for those seeking simplicity without sacrificing performance.Built for Modern Listening: Streaming, AUX-IN, and Dual Device SwitchingWave is designed to fit into everyday tech habits, not fight them:1. Bluetooth streaming for calls and media2. Dual-device connectivity for smoother switching between phone and laptop3. Built-in AUX-IN support for a stable wired listening option when Bluetooth is inconvenientAvailabilityWave is now available through Cearvol channels, including the official website.About CearvolCearvol is a hearing health brand focused on smart, design-forward hearing solutions. By combining AI-driven acoustics with human-centered usability, Cearvol builds products that help more people reconnect with the world through clarity, comfort, and confidence.

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