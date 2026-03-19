NEQSOL Holding and Education Development Fund Continue PARLA Female Scholarship Program with Third Cohort

Programs like PARLA are an investment in the future talent pipeline and leadership capacity of the country” — Kirill Rubinski

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEQSOL Holding, in partnership with the Education Development Fund (TIF), has officially welcomed the third cohort of the PARLA Female Students Scholarship and Development Program, continuing its commitment to supporting women’s education, leadership, and professional growth in Azerbaijan.

The third cohort brings together 50 outstanding female university students, selected through a highly competitive process based on academic achievement and socio-economic criteria. With the addition of this group, the PARLA community continues to expand as a growing network of talented young women equipped with the skills, confidence, and opportunities to succeed in today’s global environment.

Participants of the third cohort will receive monthly financial support until graduation, alongside access to a comprehensive development program that includes English language and IELTS preparation, soft-skills and leadership training, mentorship, internships across NEQSOL Holding subsidiaries, and digital learning resources through NEQSOL Academy. The program also emphasizes real-world experience and long-term career readiness, helping participants transition confidently from education to professional life.

“Programs like PARLA are an investment in the future talent pipeline and leadership capacity of the country,” said Kirill Rubinski, Senior Advisor to Shareholder and Advisory Board Member at NEQSOL Holding. “By supporting high-performing female students early in their careers, we help bridge the gap between education and the labor market while strengthening the foundations for sustainable growth and long-term value creation.”

Since its launch, the PARLA program has supported 100 female students across its first and second cohorts. To date, 41 program participants have successfully completed the development track, with most of them securing internships or full-time employment during or shortly after their studies. In addition, some graduates are continuing their studies abroad after completing the program. These results highlight PARLA’s effectiveness in bridging academic learning with practical career opportunities and supporting young women’s successful transition into the labor market.

Launched in 2024, the PARLA program has rapidly grown into a recognized platform for female empowerment and leadership development. In 2025, the initiative received international recognition at the Stevie® Awards for Great Employers, earning gold and silver awards for its impact, inclusive design, and long-term vision.

About NEQSOL Holding

NEQSOL Holding is a diversified international group of companies operating in 11 countries across the telecommunications, energy, hi-tech, construction, and mining sectors. NEQSOL Holding reaffirms its commitment to continuing and expanding the PARLA program, recognizing its importance in supporting talented female students.



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