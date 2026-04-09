NEQSOL Holding, Samruk-Kazyna Discuss Strategic Cooperation and Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Project

First submarine fiber cable in the Caspian will connect Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, creating a resilient digital corridor between Asia and Europe.

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Kirill Rubinski, Board Member at NEQSOL Holding, met with Nurlan Zhakupov, Head of Samruk-Kazyna JSC, to discuss the prospects for developing joint projects, expanding international telecommunications routes, and strengthening cooperation in the field of digital technologies.

Particular attention was given to the Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Project, a strategically important initiative implemented through a partnership between AzerTelecom, part of NEQSOL Holding, and Kazakhtelecom, part of Samruk-Kazyna JSC.

The project involves the construction of a submarine fiber-optic communication line across the Caspian Sea. The approximately 380 km-long line will connect Aktau (Kazakhstan) and Sumgayit (Azerbaijan) and will become the first submarine fiber-optic cable in the Caspian region.

“We see strong demand from international tech companies for new, resilient routes. The Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Project positions the region as a key hub in the global data infrastructure network,” said Kirill Rubinski.

The project is currently at an active stage of implementation. It will ensure reliable data transmission, support the development of digital infrastructure, and create conditions for attracting data centers and international Big Tech companies.

Discussions also covered the inclusion of the Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Project in international and regional initiatives such as TRIPP / the Middle Corridor, as well as joint steps for advancing this direction.

The meeting confirmed the high level of partnership and the shared commitment of the parties to implementing large-scale infrastructure projects, including regional data centers and digital hubs, as well as potential cooperation in other areas, including mineral extraction.

NEQSOL Holding is an international group of companies operating in 11 countries across telecommunications, energy, hi-tech, construction, and mining industries. AzerTelecom, a subsidiary of Azerconnect Group, which is part of NEQSOL Holding, is a backbone internet provider in Azerbaijan.

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