Update No. 1: New Haven Barracks / Missing juvenile

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 26B5001101

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Josh Gurwicz

STATION: VSP New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: Wednesday, March 18, 2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: Snake Mountain Road, Weybridge, VT

INCIDENT: Missing juvenile

NAME: Duggan Root

AGE: 14

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weybridge, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Duggan has been located safe.

***Initial news release, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2026***

The Vermont State Police is investigating a missing-persons case involving a 14-year-old who was last known to have left his home in Weybridge on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

Duggan Root is believed to have left the home on Snake Mountain Road on foot. He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 155 pounds, with brown, shaggy hair and brown eyes. He might be wearing muck boots, brown Carhartts, and a black and navy hooded sweatshirt reading “Georgian Bay.”

The disappearance is not believed to be suspicious, but there are concerns for Duggan’s welfare. Anyone with information on his whereabouts, who sees someone matching his description, or who has been in touch with him is asked to contact VSP’s New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

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