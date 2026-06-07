Shaftsbury Barracks / One Car Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 26B3003070
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Colin Shepley
STATION" Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 06/06/2026 at 0946 hours.
STREET: VT Route 9
TOWN: Woodford
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Bennington Town Line
WEATHER: Cloudy and 75 degrees.
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear and Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Elizabeth Grove
AGE: 32
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Greenbush, NY
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Kia
VEHICLE MODEL: Niro
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Southwestern Vermont Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a one car crash in the area of 221 VT Route 9 in the Town of Woodford. Investigation revealed that Elizabeth Grove was travelling east on VT Route 9 when she briefly fell asleep and her vehicle departed the south side of the roadway. Grove's vehicle struck a fire hydrant and several small trees before coming to rest off the roadway. Grove was transported to SVMC for evaluation of minor injuries.
Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Bennington Rural Fire Department, Bennington Rescue Squad, Bennington Water Department, and Walt's Towing.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: N/A
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: N/A
COURT: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sergeant Colin Shepley
Vermont State Police Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421
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