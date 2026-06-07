Shaftsbury Barracks / One Car Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 26B3003070

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Colin Shepley

STATION" Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 06/06/2026 at 0946 hours.

STREET: VT Route 9

TOWN: Woodford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Bennington Town Line

WEATHER: Cloudy and 75 degrees.

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear and Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Elizabeth Grove

AGE: 32

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Greenbush, NY

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Kia

VEHICLE MODEL: Niro

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Southwestern Vermont Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a one car crash in the area of 221 VT Route 9 in the Town of Woodford. Investigation revealed that Elizabeth Grove was travelling east on VT Route 9 when she briefly fell asleep and her vehicle departed the south side of the roadway. Grove's vehicle struck a fire hydrant and several small trees before coming to rest off the roadway. Grove was transported to SVMC for evaluation of minor injuries.

Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Bennington Rural Fire Department, Bennington Rescue Squad, Bennington Water Department, and Walt's Towing.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Sergeant Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421