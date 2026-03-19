Update No. 1: VSP arrests suspect in connection with Brownington killing

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police arrests suspect in connection with Brownington killing

BROWNINGTON, Vermont (Wednesday, March 18, 2026) — The Vermont State Police arrested a suspect late Wednesday, March 18, 2026, in connection with the killing of a man in Brownington.

Ariana Rodger, 43, of Newport was taken into custody on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree aggravated domestic assault, and violation of conditions of release. The court ordered Rodger jailed without bail pending arraignment, which is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Newport.

The investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing. VSP will release the name of the victim following autopsy, which is expected to take place Thursday at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington.

No additional information is currently available. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Rodger’s arraignment. Members of the news media should call the Court Clerk’s Office to confirm details of the hearing.

***Initial news release, 8:25 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2026***

The Vermont State Police is investigating a suspicious death in the Orleans County town of Brownington.

The investigation began at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2026, when police received a report of a deceased man at a property on Willoughby Lake Road. First responders located a man dead inside the residence.

Initial investigation indicates this incident arose from a dispute involving individuals who knew each other. Everyone associated with this matter is accounted for, and there is no identified danger to the public.

The victim’s body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death. The state police will release the identity of the deceased man following further investigation and notification of his relatives.

This investigation is in its preliminary stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Field Force Division and Victim Services Unit.

VSP asks that anyone with information that could assist investigators call the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further details are available at this time. The state police will provide updates as the investigation continues.

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