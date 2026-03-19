NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN STAR WARS SET PHOTOGRAPHS TO BE OFFERED AT PROPSTORE AUCTION

Stuart Ziff Collection Stuart Ziff Collection

Stuart Ziff’s photographs go beyond the finished film, capturing the people, the process, and the atmosphere on set.” — Brandon Alinger, COO of Propstore

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collectors of Star Wars memorabilia will have a rare opportunity this spring as Propstore brings a remarkable collection of unpublished behind-the-scenes photography from visual effects artist Stuart Ziff to its Spring Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, taking place next week on March 25–27, 2026.Presented across multiple lots, the collection includes more than 500 unpublished photographs taken during the production of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983). The full auction catalogue features more than 1,500 items from across the world of Hollywood.Ziff began his career at Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), working on miniature and optical effects for Star Wars: A New Hope (1977), developing a Styrofoam mock-up for the ILM “quad printer,” a compositing system used for the visual effects of The Empire Strikes Back (1980), and later serving as the chief articulation engineer for Return of the Jedi (1983). During his time on set, he captured a series of candid, behind-the-scenes photographs that offer a rare insight into the daily life of the cast and crew.The photographs and negatives reveal moments both on and off camera. In one image, Harrison Ford, dressed in his full Han Solo costume, pauses to pose with fans during filming. Other photographs highlight the technical side of the production, including technicians working inside the head of R2-D2.Another image shows Boba Fett suspended on wires during filming, while elsewhere several Stormtroopers can be seen off-camera between takes during an outdoor scene on Endor. The collection also documents miniature sets, production setups, and everyday life on set, from crew members at work to lighter moments shared during breaks and picnics, offering a rare glimpse behind the camera during the creation of one of cinema’s most beloved sci-fi films.This collection will be offered on Day 1 of the three-day Live Auction, taking place March 25-27, 2026, with global online, absentee and telephone bidding available throughout.Day 1 (March 25): Begins at 09:30 AM PDT / 12:30 PM EDT / 04:30 PM GMT. Public in-room bidding at The Petersen Automotive Museum, Los Angeles, as well as global online, absentee, and telephone biddingDays 2–3 (March 26 & 27): Begins at 09:00 AM PDT / 12:00 PM EDT / 04:00 PM GMT. Live global online, absentee, and telephone bidding only.Registration is now open, and the full catalog is available at https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/496 The Stuart Ziff Collection: Star Wars lots to be sold at the Propstore auction (with estimated sale prices) include:– STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI (1983) Collection of Over 300 Unpublished Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Redwoods River Shoot with Negatives est. $3,000 - $6,000– STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI (1983) Collection of Over 150 Unpublished Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Yuma and Elstree Studios Shoot with Negatives est. $3,000 - $6,000– STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE JEDI (1983) Stuart Ziff's "Revenge of the Jedi" Bound Continuity Breakdown with Handwritten Annotations est. $1,500 - $3,000Brandon Alinger, Propstore’s COO, commented: “Behind-the-scenes material of this nature is incredibly rare, especially from a production as iconic as Star Wars. Stuart Ziff’s photographs go beyond the finished film, capturing the people, the process, and the atmosphere on set. At Propstore, we expect this collection to resonate strongly with collectors and fans alike.”Stuart Ziff, Visual Effects Artist for Star Wars, commented: “I never set out to create a collection like this. I was part of the team, and these photographs were just moments I felt were worth capturing at the time. They reflect what it was really like to be there, behind the scenes, during an extraordinary production, and I’m excited that more fans will now have the chance to see them through the Propstore auction.”# # #Notes to Editors:For further information, catalog images and expert interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comImages are available in the following link: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/iksu16na5of487lqaknlz/AJIPL73Bv_IZRBRhv9Cj9zU?rlkey=3qetbglmufzkg2b2q5fdem4qv&dl=0 Credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreFounded in 1998 by film enthusiast Stephen Lane, Propstore has grown from a collector’s passion project into one of the world’s foremost authorities on entertainment memorabilia. The company bridges the worlds of film, art, and collecting—offering access to authentic screen-used props, costumes, and production artefacts that bring cinematic history to life.Working in close partnership with many of the world’s leading film studios, production companies, and entertainment brands, Propstore curates exclusive auctions and sales throughout the year, giving fans and collectors unparalleled access to items direct from the source.Since 2014, Propstore has hosted globally acclaimed live auctions featuring artefacts from the greatest moments in film and television. Alongside its flagship events, Propstore also runs regular online auctions and studio collaborations, with more than 2,000 items available for immediate purchase at www.propstore.com Social Media:Facebook: @PropStore Twitter: @propstore_com Instagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstore TikTok: @.propstore

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