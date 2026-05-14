RARE ORIGINAL POSTER ART FOR THE LION KING, ZULU & MORE BY ACCLAIMED BRITISH ARTIST BRIAN BYSOUTH ARE COMING TO AUCTION

THE LION KING (1994) Original Concept Artwork; 36 x 50.5 cm (14.5" x 19.5"), Brian Bysouth est. £3,000 - £6,000 ($3,960 - $7,920)

Brian Bysouth’s artwork perfectly captures the bold, hand-painted style that defined movie poster art before the digital era.” — Alastair McCrea, Propstore Specialist

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Propstore, one of the world’s leading entertainment memorabilia auction houses, is giving collectors and film art enthusiasts the opportunity to own original poster artwork by celebrated British artist Brian Bysouth, whose dynamic and richly detailed illustrations became synonymous with classic genre cinema throughout the 1980s and 1990s. Renowned for his striking hand-painted, photorealistic work across some of the biggest film titles in fantasy, horror, action, and science fiction, Bysouth’s artwork remains some of the most recognisable and sought-after poster art of the era.The collection will be offered as part of Propstore’s upcoming Collectible Posters Auction (now - May 22, 2026), featuring a curated selection of over 400 rare posters and original artwork spanning decades.HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:An original concept artwork by Brian Bysouth for Disney’s The Lion King (1994) (est. $3,960 - $7,920), featuring a striking sunset composition in which tonal gradations subtly form the shape of a lion’s head within the landscape. Original concept artwork from the landmark animated classic rarely appears at auction.Original final British Quad artwork for Richard Donner’s fantasy adventure Ladyhawke (1985) (est. $2,640 - $5,280), painted by Bysouth in gouache and featuring imagery from the cult medieval fantasy starring Michelle Pfeiffer, Rutger Hauer, and Matthew Broderick.Original final British Quad artwork for Douglas Trumbull’s environmentally themed sci-fi classic Silent Running (1972) (est. $2,640 - $5,280), complete with applied title and credit elements used to create the final poster design.Original final artwork for the British one-sheet poster for George Lucas-produced sci-fi comedy Howard the Duck (1986) (est. $1,980 - $3,960), accompanied by a signed final-release poster featuring Bysouth’s artwork. The piece arrives as the cult classic celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, marking four decades since the film’s original release.Propstore’s London Collectible Posters Auction, featuring over 400 rare and original posters spanning decades of cinematic history, is open for bidding now until May 22, 2026.Bidding sign-ups and the complete catalog are available at: https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/510 THE BRIAN BYSOUTH COLLECTION INCLUDES (WITH ESTIMATES):– METALSTORM: THE DESTRUCTION OF JARED-SYN (1983) Original Poster Artwork and Two Brian Bysouth-Signed Posters; (artwork): 78.75 cm x 63 cm (31" x 24.75"), Brian Bysouth est. £3,000 - £6,000 ($3,960 - $7,920)– THE LION KING (1994) Original Concept Artwork; 36 x 50.5 cm (14.5" x 19.5"), Brian Bysouth est. £3,000 - £6,000 ($3,960 - $7,920)– SILENT RUNNING (1972) Original British Quad Final Artwork; 56 cm x 75 cm (22" x 29.5"), Brian Bysouth est. £2,000 - £4,000 ($2,640 - $5,280)– LADYHAWKE (1985) Original Final British Quad Artwork and Two Brian Bysouth-Signed Prints; (artwork): 56 cm x 83 cm (22" x 32.75"), Brian Bysouth est. £2,000 - £4,000 ($2,640 - $5,280)– THUNDER (1983) Original Poster Artwork and Brian Bysouth-Signed Poster; (artwork): 81.5 cm x 67.5 cm (32" x 26.5"), Brian Bysouth est. £2,000 - £4,000 ($2,640 - $5,280)– HOWARD THE DUCK (1986) Original British One-Sheet Final Artwork and Brian Bysouth-Signed One-Sheet; (artwork): 82 cm x 105 cm (41.25" x 32.25"), Brian Bysouth est. £1,500 - £3,000 ($1,980 - $3,960)– ZULU (1964) Original Video Artwork; 34 x 46 cm (13.5" x 18"), Brian Bysouth est. £1,000 - £2,000 ($1,320 - $2,640)– STAR ROCK (1980) Original Artwork; 91.5 x 67.5 cm (36" x 26.5"), Brian Bysouth est. £1,000 - £2,000 ($1,320 - $2,640)– HUNDRA (1983) Original Final Packaging Artwork; 81.5 cm x 55.5 cm (32" x 22"), Brian Bysouth est. £800 - £1,600 ($1,056 - $2,112)– KING KONG LIVES (1986) Original Final Poster Artwork; 81.5 cm x 56 cm (32" x 22"), Brian Bysouth est. £800 - £1,600 ($1,056 - $2,112)Brian Bysouth commented on the collection: “It’s wonderful to see these artworks finding a new audience through Propstore’s poster auction. Each piece represents a moment in time, not just for the films themselves, but for the era of hand-painted poster art, when artists were tasked with capturing the entire spirit of a movie in a single image. It’s interesting to see the rise in popularity of these pieces as they resurface, and how they are resonating with collectors and film fans today.”Alastair McCrea, Propstore Specialist, commented on the collection: “Brian Bysouth’s artwork perfectly captures the bold, hand-painted style that defined movie poster art before the digital era. His work blends fantasy, adventure and cinematic spectacle in a way that instantly transports audiences back to the films they know and love. Original artworks of this calibre and provenance rarely come to market, and this collection that Propstore is bringing to auction offers collectors a fantastic opportunity to own pieces created by one of the most recognisable poster artists of his generation.”# # #Notes to Editors:For further information, catalog images and expert interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comImages are available in the following link: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/rdaxk1sxdqe5egldkhc7q/ABaNgJ2rCWczT3oYOknNFQI?rlkey=wru1k3j85j5oq7wo0yez8yjqx&dl=0 Credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreFounded in 1998 by film enthusiast Stephen Lane, Propstore has grown from a collector’s passion project into one of the world’s foremost authorities on entertainment memorabilia. The company bridges the worlds of film, art, and collecting—offering access to authentic screen-used props, costumes, and production artefacts that bring cinematic history to life.Working in close partnership with many of the world’s leading film studios, production companies, and entertainment brands, Propstore curates exclusive auctions and sales throughout the year, giving fans and collectors unparalleled access to items direct from the source.Since 2014, Propstore has hosted globally acclaimed live auctions featuring artefacts from the greatest moments in film and television. Alongside its flagship events, Propstore also runs regular online auctions and studio collaborations, with more than 2,000 items available for immediate purchase at www.propstore.com Social Media:Facebook: @PropStore X: @propstore_com Instagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstore TikTok: @.propstore

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