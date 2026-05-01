SLASH GUITAR SHREDS WORLD RECORD AT $307K AS PROPSTORE ACHIEVES $2.4M IN MUSIC MEMORABILIA AUCTION SALES

Slash’s Guns N’ Roses photo-matched, tour stage-used and autographed Gibson Les Paul ‘59 Custom Shop guitar

The strength of the results and the level of engagement from collectors around the world during our Music Live Auction speak to the true enduring appeal of these iconic artists. ” — Mark Hochman, Propstore’s Music Specialist.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Propstore, one of the world’s leading entertainment and music memorabilia auction houses, has revealed outstanding results from its London Music Memorabilia Live Auction, held on Thursday, 30th April 2026, led by a global record-breaking sale of Slash’s photo-matched, tour stage-used and autographed guitar. The piece, which achieved more than $300,000, was one of 327 rare instruments, handwritten lyrics, stage-used pieces and iconic personal artefacts sold at the auction, achieving an auction total of $2.4 million (including buyer’s premium).Becoming the most expensive Slash guitar ever sold at auction, Slash’s Guns N’ Roses photo-matched, tour stage-used and autographed Gibson Les Paul ‘59 Custom Shop guitar sold for a record-breaking $307,692, including buyer’s premium.Continuing a strong run of standout results, George Michael’s photo-matched “Faith” music video and tour custom La Rocka leather jacket achieved $232,848, including buyer’s premium, setting a new auction record for a George Michael costume piece and becoming the second highest-priced piece of George Michael memorabilia ever sold at auction.Further success came from the sale of Peter Hince’s Queen collection, which realised a total of $462,000 including buyer’s premium, reflecting continued demand for material connected to one of the most iconic bands in music history, led by Freddie Mercury’s Gold Shure 565 SD Microphone Award, the first of his microphones with direct provenance to come to market, which sold for $199,584 including buyer’s premium.Peter Hince commented on the results: “I’m absolutely thrilled with how the auction has turned out, especially seeing Freddie’s gold microphone achieve such a strong price. It means a lot to know these pieces are going to fans who truly appreciate what Queen meant and still means today. I’ve really enjoyed working with Propstore on this, and I’m so pleased to see the collection find such an enthusiastic audience.”Notable sales from Propstore’s Spring Music Memorabilia Live Auction included (sale prices inclusive of buyer’s premium):– GUNS N' ROSES Slash's Guns N' Roses Photo-Matched Tour Stage-Used and Autographed Gibson Les Paul '59 Custom Shop Guitar Sold for: $307,692 incl. bp.– GEORGE MICHAEL George Michael's Photo-Matched "Faith" Music Video and Tour Custom La Rocka Leather Jacket Sold for: $232,848 incl. bp.– QUEEN The Peter Hince Collection: Freddie Mercury's Gold Shure 565 SD Microphone Award Used for 1982 Top of the Pops Performance Sold for: $199,584 incl. bp.– JOHN LENNON AND YOKO ONO John Lennon-Autographed and Annotated Double Fantasy Promotional Poster - One of The Last Four Items He Signed, 1980 (Sold With Audio Proof) Sold for: $99,792 incl. bp.– ED SHEERAN Ed Sheeran's Screen-Matched and Autographed Jacket and Worn Ensemble Pieces from "Shape of You" Music Video Sold for: $87,318 incl. bp. Propstore is donating the full Buyer's Premium $18,018 from the sale of this lot to the Ed Sheeran Foundation.– PINK FLOYD David Gilmour-Autographed Setlist From A Momentary Lapse of Reason Tour, 1987/88 Sold for: $58,212 incl. bp.– GEORGE HARRISON Handwritten "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" Sheet Music and Autographed Live in Japan Book-Proof Page Sold for: $49,896 incl. bp.– MICHAEL JACKSON Michael Jackson's 1987 Pepsi Commercial Fedora Sold for: $45,738 incl. bp.– DAVID BOWIE Aladdin Sane Concept Cover Vintage Proof Print Sold for: $45,738 incl. bp.– OASIS Noel Gallagher's Les Paul Custom 20th Anniversary Guitar Sold for: $45,738 incl. bp.Mark Hochman, Propstore’s Music Specialist, commented on the auction result: “Today’s auction delivered some truly exceptional results, with multiple records broken across the sale. The standout performance of Slash’s stage-used Gibson Les Paul guitar, which set a new world record for Slash memorabilia, was a real highlight. The strength of the results and the level of engagement from collectors around the world during our Music Live Auction speak to the true enduring appeal of these iconic artists and the material connected to them.”# # #Notes to Editors:*all prices reported include Buyer’s PremiumFor further information, catalog images and expert interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comImages are available in the following link (please copy and paste URL): https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/wnj5v3yeigg7k9img6kly/AOSl76yLs4oUoK2JoO3NftY?rlkey=jh2aac5mq5hq4i1fv6evmhpo2&dl=0 Please credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreFounded in 1998 by film enthusiast Stephen Lane, Propstore has grown from a collector’s passion project into one of the world’s foremost authorities on entertainment memorabilia. The company bridges the worlds of film, art, and collecting—offering access to authentic screen-used props, costumes, and production artefacts that bring cinematic history to life.Working in close partnership with many of the world’s leading film studios, production companies, and entertainment brands, Propstore curates exclusive auctions and sales throughout the year, giving fans and collectors unparalleled access to items direct from the source.Since 2014, Propstore has hosted globally acclaimed live auctions featuring artefacts from the greatest moments in film and television. Alongside its flagship events, Propstore also runs regular online auctions and studio collaborations, with more than 2,000 items available for immediate purchase at www.propstore.com Social Media:Facebook: @PropStore X: @propstore_com Instagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstore TikTok: @.propstore

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