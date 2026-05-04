A NEW HOPE FOR COLLECTORS: ICONIC STAR WARS PIECES COME TO AUCTION THIS MAY THE FOURTH

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER (2019) Stormtrooper Helmet est. £2,000 - £4,000 ($2,640 - $5,280) STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK (1980) UK Quad GWTW Style est. £10,000 - £20,000 ($13,200 - 26,400)

Star Wars material has always been synonymous with Propstore, and it remains one of the most enduring and sought-after areas of collecting. ” — Stephen Lane, Founder and CEO of Propstore

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As fans around the world celebrate Star Wars Day this May the Fourth, Propstore - one of the world’s leading entertainment memorabilia auction houses - is offering collectors the chance to own tangible pieces of the saga that changed cinema forever. Spanning decades of storytelling, these iconic pieces capture the enduring legacy of a galaxy far, far away.Across two upcoming auctions, Propstore’s Online Entertainment Memorabilia Auction (May 4 - 21) and Collectible Posters Auction (May 4 - 22), a curated selection of rare and sought-after Star Wars material will be offered, giving fans around the world a unique opportunity to bring home a piece of the franchise’s cinematic history.SPANNING BOTH SALES, STANDOUT STAR WARS HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:Online Entertainment Memorabilia AuctionA Stormtrooper helmet from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019), seen among the remains of the Death Star during Rey’s search for the Sith Wayfinder, leads the selection. A subtle nod to the original trilogy, the helmet reflects the enduring legacy of one of cinema’s most recognisable designs. It is estimated at $2,640 - $5,280.Also offered is a A Resistance bomb from Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017), used during the film’s opening battle sequence. Deployed by Resistance bombers against a First Order Dreadnought, the piece represents one of the trilogy’s most visually striking moments. Constructed from foam with a metallic resin finish and internal electronics, it is offered with an estimate of $2,640 - $5,280.Collectible Posters AuctionLeading the selection is a British UK Quad “Gone with the Wind” style poster for Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980), widely regarded as one of the most desirable posters from the franchise. Featuring artwork by Roger Kastel, the design was produced in extremely limited numbers, with many copies trimmed for London Underground display, making untrimmed examples exceptionally rare. Often considered the “holy grail” of Star Wars posters, it carries an estimate of $13,200 - 26,400 and holds a 10/10 rarity rating from noted Star Wars collector and historian Stephen Sansweet.Also offered is a scarce Russian three-panel poster produced for Star Wars’ delayed Soviet release in 1991. Designed by Aleksandr Kulov, the avant-garde “space cowboy” artwork reflects the translated title Star Wars: A Galactic Western. Issued as part of a limited artist series, it remains one of the rarest Star Wars poster designs, estimated at $3,300 - $6,600.Propstore regularly hosts auctions featuring rare and exclusive material spanning decades of cinematic history. To mark Star Wars Day, the company is spotlighting two upcoming sales that bring together standout pieces from across the saga, alongside a wider selection of film memorabilia.Propstore’s Online Entertainment Memorabilia Auction is now open for bidding and runs through May 21, 2026. Featuring over 400 lots, the sale offers a broad range of material suited to collectors at every level, with highlights spanning some of cinema’s most iconic franchises.Registration and bidding are now open at: https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/508 Propstore’s London Collectible Posters Auction is now open for bidding and runs through May 22, 2026. The sale features over 400 rare and original posters, alongside a special collection of artwork by prolific poster artist Brian Bysouth.Registration and bidding are now open at: https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/510 STAR WARS HIGHLIGHTS (WITH ESTIMATES) INCLUDE:Online Entertainment Memorabilia AuctionSTAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI (2017) Resistance Bomb est. £2,000 - £4,000 ($2,640 - $5,280)STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER (2019) Stormtrooper Helmet est. £2,000 - £4,000 ($2,640 - $5,280)STAR WARS: ATTACK OF THE CLONES (2002) Phil Shearer Collection: Peter Childs R2-D2 Rear-Profile Art Department Production Copy Reference Blueprint est. £2,000 - £4,000 ($2,640 - $5,280)STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE (1977) Call Sheets, Transparencies, Promotional Photos and Production Paperwork est. £2,000 - £4,000 ($2,640 - $5,280)STAR WARS: ANDOR (2022-PRESENT) Ghorman Resistance Protestor Banner & Bangle est. £1,000 - £2,000 (1,320 - $2,640)Collectible Posters AuctionSTAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK (1980) UK Quad GWTW Style est. £10,000 - £20,000 ($13,200 - 26,400)STAR WARS FRANCHISE (1977 - PRESENT) Empire Day Poster est. £8,000 - £16,000 ($10,560 - $21,120)STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE (1977) British Quad (Hildebrandt) est. £4,000 - £8,000 ($5,280 - $10,560)STAR WARS FRANCHISE (1977 - PRESENT) Russian Three-Panel Poster est. £2,500 - £5,000 ($3,300 - $6,600)STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE (1977) British Quad, 1977 (Pre-Oscar) est. £2,000 - £4,000 ($2,640 - $5,280)Stephen Lane, Propstore’s founder and CEO at Propstore, commented: “Star Wars material has always been synonymous with Propstore, and it remains one of the most enduring and sought-after areas of collecting. From iconic poster artwork to pieces used in the films themselves, this selection reflects the depth and legacy of the franchise, and we’re thrilled to bring it to auction for fans this May the Fourth.”MAY THE FORCE BE WITH YOU# # #Notes to Editors:For further information, catalog images and expert interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comImages are available in the following link: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/mcs2b4amqtijdk71ozruy/ANveT0ntQAO2cv8Ni14Ldng?rlkey=h897k1t1clzzc7v2ws84ft2o7&dl=0 Credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreFounded in 1998 by film enthusiast Stephen Lane, Propstore has grown from a collector’s passion project into one of the world’s foremost authorities on entertainment memorabilia. The company bridges the worlds of film, art, and collecting—offering access to authentic screen-used props, costumes, and production artefacts that bring cinematic history to life.Working in close partnership with many of the world’s leading film studios, production companies, and entertainment brands, Propstore curates exclusive auctions and sales throughout the year, giving fans and collectors unparalleled access to items direct from the source.Since 2014, Propstore has hosted globally acclaimed live auctions featuring artefacts from the greatest moments in film and television. Alongside its flagship events, Propstore also runs regular online auctions and studio collaborations, with more than 2,000 items available for immediate purchase at www.propstore.com Social Media:Facebook: @PropStore X: @propstore_com Instagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstore TikTok: @.propstore

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