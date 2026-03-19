Winners Announced for Aviation Week’s 21st Program Excellence Awards

Aviation Week by Informa

Aviation Week by Informa and its Program Excellence Evaluation Team have announced the nine winners of the 2026 Program Excellence Awards

The winners, and all of the finalists were selected by their industry peers and represent the best of the best in aerospace from around the globe.” — Joe Anselmo, editorial director and editor-in-chief for Aviation Week

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EMBARGOED UNTIL 9 p.m., March 18, 2026Winners Announced for Aviation Week’s 21st Program Excellence Awards Washington, March 18, 2026 – Aviation Week by Informa and its Program Excellence Evaluation Team have announced the nine winners of the 2026 Program Excellence Awards. The winners were named and the finalists were honored during the 21st Program Excellence Dinner and Awards Ceremony tonight at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C.The Program Excellence Awards categories are OEM System Design and Development, OEM System Production, OEM System Sustainment, Supplier System Design and Development, Supplier System Production, Supplier System Sustainment, Special Projects, Airline Projects, and New Entrants.“Selecting the winners from the very impressive list of Program Excellence Awards finalists was no easy task. The winners, and all of the finalists were selected by their industry peers and represent the best of the best in aerospace from around the globe,” said Joe Anselmo, editorial director and editor-in-chief for Aviation Week. “It was an honor to recognize them this evening.”The Program Excellence Diamond Sponsor is Dassault Systèmes. Gold Sponsors are Elbit Systems of America, Embraer, General Atomics Aeronautical, Honeywell Aerospace, and RTX, with ITT Aerospace serving as the Silver Sponsor. The Program Excellence Evaluation Team is Dassault Aviation, DAU, Elbit Systems of America, Embraer, General Atomics Aeronautical, Honeywell Aerospace, ITT Aerospace, and RTX.The 2026 Program Excellence Awards winners by category are:OEM System Design and DevelopmentLTAMDS Program – RaytheonOEM System ProductionE-Freighter Program – EmbraerOEM System SustainmentJapan COCO Program – General Atomics Aeronautical SystemsSupplier System Design and DevelopmentMXU-1072A Program – KIHOMACSupplier System ProductionSilent Knight Radar – RaytheonSupplier System SustainmentHoneywell Avionics E190 Embraer Freighter AircraftSpecial ProjectsUK Protector UAS – General Atomics Aeronautical SystemsAirline ProjectsCalibrate Program – United AirlinesNew EntrantsTalon A Program – StratolaunchABOUT AVIATION WEEK BY INFORMAAviation Week by Informa is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising. Our principle is helping our customers succeed.Aviation Week is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.ABOUT INFORMA MARKETSInforma Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com # # #

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