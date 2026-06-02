Aviation Week by Informa’s Engine Leasing, Trading & Finance Europe Will be Held in London on June 10-11

Aviation Week by Informa Engine Leasing, Trading & Finance Europe

The event is part of Aviation Week’s AeroEngines series with annual conferences and exhibitions in Europe and Asia-Pacific, as well as the Americas

For over two decades, ELTF is the leading European event where industry leaders share knowledge, make deals and network in an intimate setting.” — Helen Curl, Vice President of Events for Aviation Week by Informa

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global aero engine leasing and trading community will gather in London for Aviation Week by Informa 's Engine Leasing, Trading & Finance Europe (ELTF), June 10-11 at the Hilton London Bankside (2-8 Great Suffolk Street). The event is part of Aviation Week’s AeroEngines series with annual conferences and exhibitions in Europe and Asia-Pacific, as well as the Americas.Engine Leasing, Trading & Finance, with a 20+ year history in Europe, is the leading conference solely focused on the engine leasing management industry, attracting more than 300 high level industry representatives from lessors, airlines, MROs, OEMs, suppliers and financiers.The agenda will feature the Opening Keynote Presentation by Richard Hough, President and CEO of elfc, as well as speakers from Aero Care, AeroDynamic Advisory, Alton Aviation, Avolon, Bank of China, Barnes Aerospace, Bayern LB, BeauTech, BH Air, Chromalloy Solutions, Cyprus Airways, EAL Engine Services, elfc, FL Technics, GE Aviation, Hanwha Aviation, Magellan Aviation Group, mba Aviation, MTU Maintenance Lease Services, NAVEO Consultancy, Rolls Royce & Partners Finance, Setna iO, SMBC Aero Engine Lease, SR Technics, Standard Aero, STS Engine Services, Werner Aero, Willis Lease Finance Corp., Volo Aero, and more, along with Aviation Week’s analysts.The event will commence on Tuesday, June 9 for a networking reception sponsored by elfc from 6 to 7:30 p.m.A full agenda can be found here. To register please see here.The Host Sponsor is elfc with CFM, IAI, and SES Fly Certain, serving as Premium Sponsors, andRolls-Royce & Partners Finance serving as the Sponsor. The Showcase exhibitors are AGSE, B&H Worldwide, Dedienne Aerospace, FL Technics, IAI, and RH Aero.“For over two decades, ELTF is the leading European event where industry leaders share knowledge, make deals and network in an intimate setting,” said Helen Curl, Vice President of Events for Aviation Week by Informa. “We look forward to returning to London and working with our industry partners.”ABOUT AVIATION WEEK BY INFORMAAviation Week by INFORMA is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments, and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising is helping our customers succeed. Aviation Week is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.ABOUT INFORMA MARKETSInforma Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com # # #

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