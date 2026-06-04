Aviation Week by Informa's MRO BEER

MRO BEER brings together thought leaders in the commercial air transport MRO industry for this annual two-day event

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Aviation Week by Informa ’s MRO Baltics and Eastern European Region (BEER) Returns to Istanbul, June 17-18, Attracting Airlines and Leasing Company Decision MakersNEW YORK (June 3, 2026) – The region’s leading event for aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), Aviation Week Network’s MRO Baltics and Eastern European Region (#MROBEER) has returned to Istanbul, Turkey, June 17-18. The conference and showcase will take place at the Istanbul Lutfi Kirdar International Convention & Exhibition Center (ICEC).The event brings together thought leaders in the commercial air transport MRO industry for this annual two-day event to exchange best practices, novel approaches and innovative ideas that address key challenges affecting the region. The event will feature networking receptions, luncheons and breaks.More than 83% of the 920+ registered attendees are purchasing decision makers and influencers, and the event will host 70 service providers and representatives from 60+ countries. Delegates will foster new relationships, strengthen existing ones, and expand reach across the MRO community in the Baltics region. See here for a list of companies registered to attend. MRO BEER will explore issues facing the region through presentations and panel discussions including the annual Forecast Presentation - Key Trends and Topics for the Region; Rethinking Engine Supply Chain Strategies; Securing the Skies: Safeguarding Aviation in the Digital Era; From Classroom to Hangar - Aligning Academic Curricula with Industry Needs; The Leasing Landscape - Trends, Challenges and Implications; and Operator Perspective: How do Airline Strategies Differ Across the Spectrum?The Opening Keynote Speaker is Yasin Birinci, CTO, Turkish Technic who will present Shaping the Future of MRO - Strategy, Integration and Growth.Other speakers include leaders from Aero Capital Solutions, Air Hub Aviation, Airinmar, Finnair, FL Technic, GetJet Airlines, HEICO, Iberia Maintenance, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa Technik, Magellan Aviation Group, Magnetic Group, MTU Maintenance, Ryanair, Setna iO, TUI, Turkish Technic, and more. See here for a full agenda."We are delighted to return to Istanbul to gather with the Baltic and Eastern European aviation sector. The aviation industry in the region is in growth mode and MRO BEER has established itself as the premier gathering for industry leaders,” said Helen Curl, Vice President of Events for Aviation Week by Informa.The sold-out MRO BEER showcase provides attendees with the opportunity to source suppliers and get hands-on with the latest technologies, tools and resources and translate the practical knowledge of the conference into real-life solutions. See here for a list of exhibitors.The event will commence with a networking reception on Tuesday, June 16 hosted by Setna iO, and will include a networking reception on Wednesday hosted by Turkish Technic and will close with a Facility Tour of Istanbul Airport.The MRO BEER Host Sponsor is Turkish Technic. Premium Sponsors are Lufthansa Technik and Setna iO. Sponsors are AJW, Alba Technics, Boeing, FL Technics,Job Air Technic, Orbiter Aviation, Satair, and Stratton Aviation. The Purposeful Partners are Airlines for America, AirLink, AWing, and IATA.AVIATION WEEK by InformaAviation Week, an Informa business, is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising. principle is helping our customers succeed.ABOUT INFORMA MARKETSInforma Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com # # #

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