Enterprises Are Flying Blind on AI - InnerActiv Closes the Endpoint Visibility Gap

New platform defines endpoint-based AI governance, giving organizations real-time control, guidance, and visibility into employee AI usage.

Enterprises don’t need to block AI - they need to enable it safely.” — Ray Shealy

WORTHINGTON, OH, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most enterprise security teams can tell you what happened after a data breach. Very few can tell you what an employee pasted into ChatGPT this morning. That’s the problem InnerActiv solves.

InnerActiv, a leader in AI Risk Intelligence and behavioral cybersecurity, today announced the launch of its AI Usage & Control platform, a breakthrough platform defining the category of endpoint-based AI governance - enabling enterprises to safely adopt employee use of both generative and agentic AI, while monitoring and protecting sensitive data and risk.

Industry data underscores the scale of the problem. Recent studies show that over 70% of employees now use generative AI tools at work, with many employees sharing sensitive business data in prompts, while over 80% of organizations report little to no visibility into this activity. This gap between adoption and control is driving a new class of insider risk. As AI usage accelerates across tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, and Claude, InnerActiv consistently uncovers widespread, previously unseen activity occurring outside traditional controls. InnerActiv addresses this gap by delivering real-time insight, control, and behavioral risk detection directly at the endpoint—combining deep telemetry, behavioral intelligence, and adaptive risk intelligence to interpret user intent and risk at the moment of interaction.

“Enterprises don’t need to block AI - they need to enable it safely,” said Ray Shealy, CEO of InnerActiv. “We’re enabling organizations to unlock productivity gains from AI while maintaining precise control over data exposure and user behavior.”

A New Standard for AI Governance

Unlike cloud-only or API-based approaches that see only fragments of AI activity or limited SaaS integrations, InnerActiv’s platform is built on deep endpoint telemetry and behavioral intelligence. This provides comprehensive visibility into employee interactions with AI tools across applications, browsers (without plugins), domains, and clipboard, file, and screen activity. This approach enables organizations to move beyond static policies to dynamic, context-aware governance.

Key Differentiators

● Real-Time AI Usage Visibility: Understand exactly how employees interact with AI tools across the enterprise – without blocking access or productivity

● Inline Policy Enforcement: Apply guardrails at the moment of interaction - guiding safe AI usage and preventing sensitive data exposure before it occurs

● Adaptive Risk Intelligence: Dynamically models risk based on user intent, behavior, and each organization’s unique definitions of sensitive data - enabling precise, context-aware protection tailored to how your business actually operates

● Built for Privacy and Compliance: Designed from the ground up with encryption and privacy-first architecture - supporting frameworks like GDPR while ensuring secure, compliant, and audit-ready governance

● Deep Endpoint Signaling: Captures continuous, high-fidelity behavioral data at the OS, application, and session level - with full session context and forensic replay for complete visibility into user activity and chain of events

● Rapid Deployment, Immediate Value: Deploy in minutes with built-in visibility and risk intelligence across all user activity - delivering instant insight into AI usage and risk

● Beyond AI: Unified governance across AI tools, traditional applications, and web domains for complete workforce visibility

While many vendors are just beginning to explore AI governance, InnerActiv’s platform is already deployed with enterprise customers and delivering measurable impact today, including reduced data exposure events and increased visibility into AI usage across the workforce.

In a world where AI access is becoming universal, governance must move to the point of interaction - the endpoint is the only place where that control is truly possible.

InnerActiv is backed by Blu Ventures, North Coast Ventures, Rev1 Ventures, and Bold Ventures, and will be demonstrating the platform at the RSAC Conference 2026, Booth N-6559 (North Expo).

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About InnerActiv

InnerActiv is a cybersecurity platform that delivers real-time, endpoint-first protection by understanding how users interact with data, applications, and AI tools. Through deep behavioral intelligence, lightweight encrypted agents, and adaptive risk intelligence, InnerActiv enables organizations to prevent insider threats, govern AI usage, and secure the modern workforce - without compromising productivity.

For more information, visit: www.inneractiv.com

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