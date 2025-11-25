InnerActiv Adds Former Cardinal Health CEO Mike Kaufmann to Board, Former NSA Ops Director Jon Darby as Advisor

Their leadership across healthcare, cybersecurity, AI, and scaled enterprise operations strengthens InnerActiv at a pivotal moment for real-time AI Risk Intelligence and Protection.” — Ray Shealy

WORTHINGTON, OH, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InnerActiv Inc., the leader in Insider Risk Intelligence & Protection for the AI Era, today announced major additions to its Board of Directors and Advisory Board. These updates follow Rev1 Ventures and the 71/70 Angel Fund joining Blu Ventures and North Coast Ventures (NCV) in InnerActiv’s Seed financing round, bringing strategic capital and regional support that will accelerate the company’s expansion across enterprise, healthcare, and government markets.

New Board Members

Mike Kaufmann — Former CEO, Cardinal Health; Chairman, Celonis North America Advisory Board

Mike Kaufmann is the former CEO of Cardinal Health, a Fortune 15 global healthcare company, where he led enterprise-wide transformation across operations, digital systems, and risk management. He now serves as Chairman of Celonis North America, a leader in AI-powered process intelligence and enterprise automation, advising Fortune 500 companies on the adoption of AI and data-driven operational technologies. Mike brings a unique blend of large-scale operating experience and modern AI-tech leadership that will support InnerActiv’s continued growth and innovation.

Dan Walsh — CISO, Datavant

Dan Walsh is a four-time Chief Information Security Officer with prior CISO roles at Paxos, VillageMD, and Rally Health. He brings extensive experience building and scaling cybersecurity programs across healthcare, fintech, and high-growth SaaS environments, with deep capabilities in governance, risk, compliance, and DevSecOps. Walsh currently leads security at Datavant, the nation’s largest healthcare data connectivity ecosystem.

Kevin von Keyserling — Founder & Former Executive, Keyfactor

Kevin von Keyserling co-founded Keyfactor, a leader in machine identity & PKI lifecycle management, helping grow it into one of the industry’s most recognized identity-first security platforms. He is a respected cybersecurity operator and executive with leadership roles across enterprise SaaS and healthcare technology.

Steven Chen — Managing Director, Blu Ventures (Observer)

Steven Chen is an Operating Partner at Blu Venture Investors, where he leads Blu’s seed investment program in cybersecurity which has made 50+ investments in cybersecurity startups in the last decade. Chen is a serial cybersecurity founder and entrepreneur, selected as DoD SBIR Success Story multiple times. Chen brings extensive expertise in federal cybersecurity, early-stage scaling, and strategic enterprise partnership development.

“We’re honored to welcome Mike, Dan, Kevin, and Steven to the Board,” said Ray Shealy, CEO of InnerActiv. “Their leadership across healthcare, cybersecurity, AI, and scaled enterprise operations strengthens InnerActiv at a pivotal moment for real-time AI Risk Intelligence and Protection. We are also grateful to have Rev1 joining Blu and NCV in our Seed round as we enter our next stage of growth, driven by accelerating demand for AI-risk visibility and real-time insider-threat protection.”

New Advisory Board Members

Jon Darby — Former Director of Operations (DO), NSA/CSS

Jon Darby served nearly four decades in the U.S. Intelligence Community, culminating as Director of Operations for the National Security Agency (NSA/CSS). His leadership spanned SIGINT operations, counterterrorism, counterproliferation, and global cybersecurity missions, giving InnerActiv unparalleled insight into high-assurance intelligence and security operations.

Larry Orwin — Enterprise GTM Leader; Former Microsoft & Google Sales Leadership

Larry Orwin is a veteran enterprise sales and go-to-market executive with senior leadership roles at Microsoft and Google. He has built high-performance sales organizations across public-sector and commercial markets and now advises high-growth SaaS and cybersecurity companies as a fractional CRO.

“Jon’s national-security leadership and Larry’s enterprise-GTM expertise provide powerful guidance as InnerActiv scales across government, healthcare, and commercial sectors,” added Shealy.

About InnerActiv

InnerActiv is the AI Risk Intelligence & Protection platform built for the modern enterprise. By combining real-time, endpoint-first visibility with embedded behavioral risk sensors, InnerActiv gives security teams deep insight into how employees use AI and interact across sensitive data, systems, and tools. The platform detects early indicators of insider misuse—including shadow AI, unauthorized AI prompts, sensitive copy/paste into LLMs, data grazing, behavioral drift, and policy bypass attempts—signals that traditional DLP, SIEM, and EDR tools often miss. InnerActiv prevents insider data loss before it happens across every application, browser, and AI platform. The solution aligns with the Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework (OCSF) and integrates seamlessly with EDR/MDR, SIEM, SOAR, and ITSM environments.

