InnerActiv funding fuels new tools to help enterprises stop insider threats, fraud, and data loss at the source — before damage is done.

Insider threats, fraud, and data loss are tough challenges. We invested in InnerActiv for its risk intelligence that detects these risks at the source without slowing performance.” — Steven Chen

WORTHINGTON, OH, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InnerActiv Secures Funding to Advance Insider Threat Prevention, Fraud Detection, and Next-Gen DLP

Blu Ventures and North Coast Ventures Co-Lead the Round

InnerActiv, the risk intelligence cybersecurity company focused on Insider Threat Prevention, Fraud Detection, and Next-Generation Data Loss Prevention (DLP), announced today the close of its latest funding round. The funding was co-led by Blu Ventures and North Coast Ventures (NCV), with participation from strategic angels in the cybersecurity sector.

InnerActiv’s micro endpoint agents capture extensive endpoint activity data without degrading system performance. These rich, granular signals are processed by embedded AI risk sensors, enabling the platform to detect early-stage risks with precision. By dramatically reducing false positives and surfacing real threats in real time, InnerActiv greatly accelerates and improves efficiency for threat hunters — stopping threats before they become events.

“Insider threats, fraud, and data loss remain some of the most difficult challenges for modern security teams,” said Steven Chen, Partner at Blu Ventures. “We invested in InnerActiv because their risk intelligence approach is uniquely designed to detect these risks at the source, across applications, workflows, and devices, without slowing performance or relying on platform-specific integrations.”

Deployed in leading enterprises across healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and critical infrastructure, InnerActiv closes the visibility gaps left by perimeter-based security tools. Its platform detects and blocks high-risk activity such as data grazing, shadow IT usage, policy testing, and low-and-slow reconnaissance, empowering security teams to act proactively rather than reactively. A portion of the new funding will also be used to expand ActivPrint, InnerActiv’s advanced print security and audit solution, by increasing OEM printer coverage and enhancing device-level visibility across enterprise print environments.

Additional investment will accelerate ActivDesktop, InnerActiv’s comprehensive endpoint monitoring and risk intelligence platform for Windows and macOS, expand integrations with EDR/MDR platforms and SIEMs, and grow the company’s direct and channel sales presence.

Todd Federman, Managing Director at North Coast Ventures, added: “What’s exciting about InnerActiv is how they’ve brought together insider threat prevention, fraud detection, and next-gen data loss protection into one simple, powerful platform. Their lightweight software and smart AI tools give security teams clear, accurate insights so they can cut through the noise and act quickly when something’s wrong.”

“We’re committed to giving organizations the visibility, context, and control they need to neutralize insider and fraud risks at the point of action, before damage is done,” said Ray Shealy, CEO of InnerActiv. “This investment positions us to scale faster, broaden our integrations, and continue helping our customers secure what matters most.”

About InnerActiv

InnerActiv delivers risk intelligence that unifies Insider Threat Prevention, Fraud Detection, and Next-Generation DLP. Purpose-built for the modern enterprise, the platform uses micro endpoint agents and embedded AI risk sensors to detect high-risk activity in real time, with unmatched forensic clarity and minimal operational overhead. Trusted by leading enterprises worldwide, InnerActiv empowers security teams to proactively identify and mitigate threats before they become events. Learn more at www.inneractiv.com.

About Blu Ventures

Blu Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm based in Northern Virginia, specializing in investing in and supporting Pre-Seed to Series A cybersecurity, healthtech, and B2B SaaS companies across the U.S. Led by former operators and executives, Blu provides hands-on support and a vibrant network to help founders scale their companies to success outcomes. Learn more at www.bluventures.com.

About North Coast Ventures

North Coast Ventures (NCV) is a Cleveland-based early-stage venture capital firm primarily investing in B2B, SaaS companies. With over 500 member investors, NCV is the largest, single-chapter investor group in the country. Since 2006, NCV and its member investors have deployed more than $100M into 90+ high-potential ventures.. Learn more at www.northcoast.vc.

