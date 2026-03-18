System Maintenance Scheduled for Friday March 20th

On Friday, March 20th, starting at 6:15 pm Central Time, the North Dakota Court E-filing, Public Access and Secure Public Access systems will be unavailable due to planned maintenance. We anticipate this taking roughly 5-6 hours to complete.

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