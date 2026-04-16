Generation Hope Seeks New Mentors for Student Parent Support Program

Generation Hope engages education and policy partners to drive systemic change and provides direct support to teen parents in college as well as their children through holistic, two-generation programming. Generation Hope's Scholar Program surrounds teen parents with mentoring, tuition assistance, a peer community, and other vital, wrap-around services. Generation Hope’s early childhood program, Next Generation Academy, provides robust literacy, academic, and social-emotional supports so that the children of our Scholars enter kindergarten ready to thrive.

Generation Hope recently hosted a successful "Mentor Mixer" to seek mentors to support student parents.

It’s more than mentoring—it’s reaching back and pulling someone up. It’s legacy work” — Generation Hope Mentor, Hassan

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Generation Hope is a nonprofit providing direct support, national advocacy, and research for student parents in college. The organization is currently seeking new mentors to support young families on the path to a college degree and long-term economic mobility.Mentorship is a core component of Generation Hope’s wraparound model, pairing teen parents in college with dedicated, one-on-one mentors who provide consistent encouragement, guidance, and community throughout their academic journey.Generation Hope’s mentorship program matches "Scholars" (teen parents under 26 pursuing a college degree) with individual mentors who walk alongside them from enrollment through graduation. Mentors build meaningful, lasting relationships with Scholars, offering encouragement, accountability, and a steady presence during one of the most demanding seasons of their lives.“Mentorship is such a critical piece of our support model,” said Lindsey Cross, Director of New Orleans Programming at Generation Hope. “Our mentors show up consistently for our Scholars—to guide them, to nurture their growth as young adults and to demonstrate unwavering belief in their potential. If you’ve benefited from a village of supporters and want to pay it forward, this is a truly meaningful way to do it. We would love to welcome you into our community.”Generation Hope mentors (also known as Sponsors ) are paired one-on-one with a Scholar and commit to supporting them throughout their college journey. Mentors meet with their Scholar once per month for a simple activity and regularly check in, providing consistent encouragement and guidance. Mentors also contribute tuition assistance—$1,200 annually for Scholars attending community college or $2,400 annually for those attending four-year institutions—and participate in Generation Hope’s training and social events throughout the year.Generation Hope is seeking mentors in the Washington, DC region, the Greater New Orleans region, and the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex who are in their late 20s or older, professionally established, and ready to commit to building a meaningful, supportive relationship. All mentor applicants must complete a background check, interview, and orientation training.For many Scholars, mentorship becomes a steady source of encouragement and reassurance. “What I get out of my mentoring relationship is genuine support, encouragement, and reassurance that I’m not alone in this journey,” said Generation Hope Scholar Makyiah.Generation Hope hosted a Mentor Mixer on Tuesday, April 14, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Wrong Iron in New Orleans. The event, open to new, current, and prospective mentors, gave attendees the opportunity to connect with current mentors and Scholars, hear firsthand experiences from the program, and learn how to get involved.Applications are now open for individuals ready to support a young family on the road to a college degree. To apply or learn more, visit this link About Generation HopeGeneration Hope is a nonprofit providing direct support and national advocacy and research for student parents in college. Founded in 2010, the organization has supported more than 500 teen parents in the Washington, D.C., region, Greater New Orleans, and Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex while driving systemic change nationwide to make higher education more family-inclusive.

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