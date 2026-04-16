New Orleans Sales Expert Lisa C. Laird Releases New Book, 'The Closer: Winning in the Game of Sales'

"The Closer", by Lisa C Laird, is a practical guide designed to help sales professionals develop the mindset and strategies needed to win more business and build lasting client relationships. Lisa C. Laird is the CEO & Founder of Nola Persistence, a company built on grit, resilience, and bold mindset shifts. NOLA Persistence offers sales training to teach others through coaching, practical techniques and proven frameworks in cold calling, follow-up, and referral generation.

New book and sales guide, "The Closer", by Lisa C. Laird, provides proven strategies to win clients, master outreach, and drive consistent results and growth.

In the game of sales, the one who is most prepared wins!” — Lisa C. Laird, CEO & Founder of Nola Persistence

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lisa C. Laird, a sales expert based in New Orleans and CEO & Founder of Nola Persistence, announces the release of her newest book, "The Closer: Winning in the Game of Sales", a practical guide designed to help sales professionals develop the mindset and strategies needed to win more business and build lasting client relationships.Laird's book outlines essential sales principles often overlooked in traditional training, including how to control conversations, set standards, and establish long-term business relationships that drive consistent results. "The Closer" provides actionable guidance on mastering cold calls, navigating gatekeepers, handling objections such as “I’m not interested,” and building a strong referral network. “Salespeople deliver pitches. Consultants deliver promises. And how you’re reviewed is how you’ll be referred," says Laird.Readers will gain insight into key sales techniques, including how to get to the point in 30 seconds, the importance of timing in cold calling, how to respond effectively to requests like “just send me an email,” and the value of relationship-driven selling. The book emphasizes practical scripts, proven strategies, and mindset shifts to turn outreach into appointments and appointments into revenue."The Closer: Winning in the Game of Sales" is available in paperback through Walmart and Amazon “In the game of sales, the one who is most prepared wins! Sales isn’t about talent—it’s about having a system. Anyone can win if they learn to play the game the right way. I wrote this book to share that system and prove that consistent success is possible for anyone,” says Laird.Along with her book, Laird also offers courses such as Risk-Free Consultations, Personalized Sales Programs, Group Sales Strategy Training, and Sales NORM Training, all available on her website. She also offers her "Sales Pro Tracker", which is a way for sales professionals to manage leads, track activity, and maintain a consistent follow‑up routine. It supports both individuals and teams who want a structured, dependable system for organizing their daily sales work.About Lisa LairdLisa C. Laird is the founder of NOLA Persistence, a company built on grit, resilience, and bold mindset shifts. From rebuilding after Hurricane Katrina to rising to the top as a top sales coach and insurance expert, her journey reflects the power of perseverance. With 20+ years of experience and a personal story (featured on WGNO (New Orleans) that truly inspires, Lisa helps others find confidence, strategy, and success.

Persistence, Confidence, and Closing Deals with Lisa Laird

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