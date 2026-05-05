SalesProTracker Launches as the Sales System Built for Teams That Want to Grow—Not Be Watched, Led by Lisa C. Laird

Salesprotracker is a sales system, not just a CRM. It trains users in accountability for servicing clients, conducting meetings, and closing deals, equipping them with essential tools to enhance their performance. Lisa C. Laird will transform your team with a fully implemented sales accountability system designed to drive daily execution, track performance, and build consistent results across your organization. Lisa C. Laird is the founder of NOLA Persistence and SalesProTracker, a sales system creator dedicated to helping professionals build true sales accountability systems.

Lisa C. Laird, A New Orleans–based founder, is redefining sales software around execution, relationships, and accountability.

This is not a CRM — it’s a Sales System.” — Lisa C. Laird, Founder, NOLA Persistence Consulting

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NOLA Persistence Consulting today announced the expansion of SalesProTracker, a Sales System designed to help small and mid-sized teams grow through consistent activity, real coaching, and a level of accountability most traditional CRMs fail to deliver.Built on a simple principle — people do not do what you expect, they do what you inspect — SalesProTracker was created to solve a problem founder Lisa C. Laird experienced across two decades in sales and health technology: software that tracks activity but never improves performance.After years of working inside enterprise CRM platforms, Laird saw a recurring pattern: tools collecting massive amounts of data without helping sales professionals build relationships or close deals. “CRMs collect data. This system teaches you how to build real business relationships,” says Liard.SalesProTracker shifts the focus from tracking to doing by holding users accountable for the activity that actually drives revenue: Weekly Activity Scorecard — Track calls, follow-ups, networking, and customer check-ins in a clear, visible system:* 7-Rule Follow-Up Framework — A structured outreach sequence that ensures consistent communication and proper closure* Unlimited Campaign Access — Every user can run outreach campaigns without volume restrictions* Admin-Controlled Communication — Maintain brand voice across the entire team* Meeting Integration — Booked appointments flow directly into the pipeline* Built-In Training System — Teaches new reps how to execute, not just navigate softwareUnlike traditional platforms, SalesProTracker does not sell user data, train AI on private conversations, or monitor keystrokes. The company’s position is clear: the data sales team's data belongs to the sales teams - full stop.“Built by a 20-year sales professional, SalesProTracker helps you follow up, build relationships, and actually close,” says Laird. The system is designed to eliminate guesswork and replace it with structure, giving every rep a clear understanding of what needs to be done daily to grow their pipeline. Within weeks, teams move from inconsistent effort to measurable execution — where performance is visible, repeatable, and tied directly to results.SalesProTracker has been live since December 2025 and has been used across industries, including real estate, insurance, and small-business sales. Founding members have been grandfathered into the original pricing as part of the company’s early-adopter model.The platform is offered in three plans: Basic at $29.99 per month ($299 annually) for solo professionals and small teams, Team at $69.99 per month ($699 annually) for growing organizations, and Business at $129.99 per month ($1,299 annually) for established teams and offices. All annual plans include two months free, and a seven-day free trial is available with no credit card required.NOLA Persistence Consulting also provides 1:1 coaching and live training built around the same accountability framework used inside SalesProTracker — combining system execution with real-world sales development. “A sales system keeps the score," Laird explains. "Coaching teaches you how to win. You need both".Building on its accountability framework, NOLA Persistence Consulting is developing BuildDatSystem, a three-day execution platform designed to help users build, test, audit, and maintain their own applications. Unlike traditional courses, BuildDatSystem is structured as a forced-execution system that guides users through defining and structuring their idea, building and designing their application, testing with real users and tracking feedback, performing daily audits to ensure system performance, and verifying payment systems and user subscriptions.The platform is designed to continue beyond launch, supporting users as they maintain, improve, and grow their systems over time. “This is not about learning how to build something. It’s about actually building it — and making sure it works,” Laird adds.To learn more and start your free 7-day trial, click here: salesprotracker.com About NOLA Persistence ConsultingNOLA Persistence Consulting is a New Orleans–based sales and accountability firm founded by Lisa C. Laird, a Southeastern Louisiana University alum with over 20 years of experience in sales and health technology.The company builds systems and training programs that help professionals grow through consistent activity, disciplined execution, and relationship-driven results.SalesProTracker is the company’s flagship platform.

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