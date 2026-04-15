FIBR Reaffirms Commitment to Human-Powered Recruiting While Embracing Technology

FIBR is the leading platform connecting fitness professionals to career enhancement and employment opportunities. FIBR now serves 44 brands across studios, gyms, recovery centers and med spas.

FIBR today shared that AI and related tools support its work but will never replace the people who guide candidates, build relationships, and shape careers.

Technology helps us with operational tasks, but people have context, empathy, and intuition, qualities that build trust and ensure we place candidates where they can grow, contribute, and succeed.” — William Coker, President, Co-Founder

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FIBR, the career and community platform dedicated to fitness professionals and employers, today emphasized that artificial intelligence and automated tools support its work but will never take the place of the people who guide candidates, build relationships, and shape lasting career outcomes.FIBR uses technology to help manage information and make its recruiting process more efficient. The company pairs industry-specific tools with a team of experienced recruiters who take time to understand each person’s skills, goals, and aspirations. This combination ensures that candidates find roles where they are valued and employers find professionals who truly fit the culture and needs of their organization.“Technology helps us with operational tasks, but the real value our community experiences comes from human connection,” said President William Coker. “People have context, empathy, and intuition. These qualities build trust and make sure we place candidates in environments where they can grow, contribute, and succeed.”FIBR has grown into a leading provider of talent placement and staffing solutions in the fitness industry by focusing on personalized support for both job seekers and hiring partners. Recruiters at FIBR engage with professionals one-on-one, helping them refine their goals, prepare for interviews, explore career pathways, and access development resources that strengthen their long-term success.At the same time, FIBR continues to develop tools that enhance the overall experience. These include systems that help identify opportunities, track career growth, and connect professionals with employers across a wide range of fitness and wellness brands. Technology in these areas amplifies the team’s work without replacing the thoughtful human judgments that drive meaningful matches.“In a competitive employment landscape, candidates and employers deserve more than automated suggestions,” Coker added. “They need guidance that comes from years of industry experience, cultural knowledge, and real conversations. That is something no algorithm can replicate.”FIBR remains committed to balancing innovation with a people-centered approach. By investing in human expertise and developing more supportive resources, the company strengthens its role in helping fitness professionals build rewarding careers while enabling businesses to hire talent that aligns with their mission and values.About FIBRFIBR is a social and career platform built exclusively for the fitness industry. It provides career placement , staffing, and professional development resources tailored to fitness professionals and employers. The platform’s specialized recruiters and industry insights help match candidates with meaningful roles that lead to long-term success.

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