From African Safaris to Tuscan Villas: Bucket List Travel Experiences Inspiring Competitive Auction Bidding

Mitch-Stuart has helped nonprofits raise more than $1 billion since its founding more than 30 years ago. Michelle Cohen, Co‑Founder and President of Mitch-Stuart Mitch-Stuart allows companies and nonprofits to choose from hundreds of once-in-a-lifetime travel experiences for fundraising or employee incentive travel program. Mesmerizing Mediterranean locations remain popular bucket list destinations for nonprofit raffles and auctions. Once-in-a-lifetime African safari travel packages always create massive excitement for nonprofit raffles and auctions.

Travel continues to be a strong sought-after item at nonprofit fundraising auctions as greater value is placed on unforgettable experiences over possessions.

Experiences donors can't create on their own like a private Tuscan villa, an unique African safari, or a journey through Greece or Portugal, generate excitement and encourage enthusiastic bidding.” — Michelle Cohen, President of Mitch-Stuart

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Travel experiences continue to be among the most sought-after items at nonprofit fundraising auctions as donors increasingly place greater value on unforgettable experiences over material possessions. From African safaris and private Tuscan villa stays to Greek island escapes, Portugal adventures, Broadway VIP weekends, and Hawaiian getaways, bucket-list travel experiences continue to energize fundraising events and inspire competitive bidding.For more than 30 years, Mitch-Stuart has specialized in curated travel experiences designed specifically for nonprofit fundraising auctions. The company has helped more than 25,000 nonprofit organizations raise over $1 billion through its no-risk travel package model , pairing exceptional destinations with concierge-level service to help organizations elevate fundraising events."Today's donors are looking for experiences they can't easily create on their own," said Michelle Cohen, President of Mitch-Stuart. "When someone has the opportunity to bid on a private Tuscan villa, an unforgettable African safari, a journey through Greece or Portugal, or a VIP Broadway getaway, those experiences naturally generate excitement and encourage enthusiastic bidding."Among the travel experiences that continue to attract donor interest are private villa stays in Tuscany, where travelers enjoy rolling vineyards, authentic Italian cuisine, charming villages, and the relaxed pace of one of Europe's most celebrated regions.Greece also remains a dream destination for many travelers. From sun-drenched islands and ancient landmarks to coastal villages and Mediterranean cuisine, Greek experiences appeal to donors looking for a vacation that blends history, culture, and breathtaking scenery. Portugal offers similar appeal with its colorful cities, coastal beauty, celebrated wines, and rich cultural traditions, making it another standout destination for fundraising auctions.African safari adventures continue to be among the most memorable travel experiences available. Combining exceptional accommodations with guided wildlife encounters, these packages offer travelers the opportunity to witness iconic animals in their natural habitats while exploring one of the world's most extraordinary destinations.Wine and culinary experiences also continue to resonate with auction audiences. Whether exploring Tuscany's vineyards, touring the Champagne region of France, or discovering California wine country, these immersive experiences combine travel, local cuisine, and regional culture into unforgettable vacations.Hawaiian resort escapes remain perennial favorites because they appeal to a broad range of bidders. Oceanfront accommodations, tropical landscapes, and year-round appeal make Hawaii one of the most recognizable destinations featured in Mitch-Stuart's travel collection.Broadway VIP experiences in New York also continue to attract strong interest by pairing premium theater experiences with luxury accommodations and iconic city attractions.The growing popularity of experiential travel reflects a broader shift in consumer preferences. Rather than accumulating more possessions, many people increasingly prioritize experiences that create lasting memories with family and friends. That shift has helped make travel experiences some of the most anticipated items at fundraising galas, charity auctions, and benefit events.Mitch-Stuart's Perfect Placescollection features hundreds of curated travel experiences across the United States and around the world, including European escapes, private villas, safaris, wine country retreats, Broadway experiences, Caribbean vacations, and many other bucket-list destinations. The company works closely with nonprofit organizations to recommend experiences that complement their donor base and fundraising objectives.As fundraising continues to evolve, memorable travel experiences remain one of the most effective ways to inspire donor participation, create excitement during live and silent auctions, and help nonprofits generate meaningful fundraising results.For more information about Mitch-Stuart's travel experiences for nonprofit fundraising, visit Mitch-Stuart.About Mitch-StuartFounded in 1994, Mitch-Stuart is a leading provider of curated travel experiences for nonprofit fundraising auctions. Through its no-risk travel package model and Perfect Placescollection, the company has helped more than 25,000 nonprofit organizations raise over $1 billion while delivering unforgettable travel experiences to winning bidders.

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