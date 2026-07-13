Titan Lighting Brings Commercial Expertise, Community Commitment, and Veteran Leadership to Every Project

Titan Lighting is a veteran-owned lighting company serving Cleveland and the surrounding area. Titan Lighting is a leading lighting contractor serving Northeast Ohio with a strong focus on quality and customer satisfaction. Transform outdoor space into a stunning oasis with Titan Lighting's landscape lighting solutions. Led by Owner Kyle O'Hearn, Titan Lighting is a locally owned business committed to top-quality service. As a certifed Trimlight installation company, Titan Lighting provides permanent programmable lighting to enhance any commercial building.

From municipal facilities and public spaces to retail centers, lighting installations from Titan Lighting continue to transform communities across NE Ohio.

Our mission is about more than installing lights. We help communities develop welcoming spaces, create displays that make businesses stand out, and provide lighting systems that people can rely on.” — Kyle O'Hearn, Owner

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Titan Lighting has built a reputation as one of Northeast Ohio's most trusted commercial lighting contractors by combining technical expertise, dependable project management, and a commitment to serving the communities where people live, work, and gather. As a veteran-owned business, Titan Lighting brings the discipline, integrity, and attention to detail developed through military service to every project it completes.While many recognize Titan for its award-worthy holiday lighting displays, the company has evolved into a year-round commercial lighting partner serving municipalities, businesses, property managers, and public venues throughout the region. Titan's portfolio includes lighting installations for city halls, fire stations, public gathering spaces, retail developments, entertainment districts, and some of the area's most recognizable destinations, including the Cleveland Zoo, Crocker Park, and Victory Park. Whether illuminating a downtown streetscape, enhancing public safety with permanent lighting infrastructure, or creating memorable seasonal displays, Titan delivers customized solutions designed for long-term performance and visual impact."Our mission has always been about more than installing lights," said Kyle O'Hearn, Owner. "We help communities develop welcoming spaces, create displays that make businesses stand out, and provide lighting systems that people can rely on year after year."Commercial Lighting ExpertiseTitan Lighting partners with commercial property owners, municipalities, developers, and facility managers to design, install, and maintain lighting systems that improve safety, enhance aesthetics, and increase energy efficiency. The company's commercial capabilities include:Municipal and government facilitiesPublic parks and gathering spacesRetail centers and mixed-use developmentsHospitality and entertainment venuesArchitectural and landscape lightingPermanent holiday lighting systemsSeasonal lighting design and installationOngoing maintenance and serviceEvery project is approached with careful planning, experienced crews, and a focus on delivering results on schedule and with minimal disruption.A Veteran-Owned Company Built on ServiceAs a veteran-owned business, Titan Lighting was founded on principles of accountability, professionalism, and service. Those values continue to guide the company today, influencing everything from customer communication to project execution. Clients know they can expect responsive service, honest recommendations, and a team committed to getting every detail right.Leading the Future of Permanent Holiday LightingPermanent architectural holiday lighting has become one of Titan Lighting's fastest-growing services. Homeowners, businesses, municipalities, and commercial properties are increasingly choosing professionally installed permanent lighting systems that provide year-round flexibility while eliminating the need for seasonal installation and removal.These systems allow properties to celebrate holidays, community events, sporting events, patriotic observances, and special occasions with customizable lighting controlled through modern technology. By combining commercial electrical expertise with creative lighting design, Titan helps clients create installations that are both functional and visually impressive.Lighting Communities That LastWhether upgrading a municipal building, illuminating a public park , enhancing a retail destination, or installing permanent holiday lighting that becomes a community attraction, Titan Lighting remains focused on delivering quality workmanship and exceptional customer service. With every project, the company continues its commitment to helping Northeast Ohio shine.About Titan LightingTitan Lighting is a veteran-owned commercial lighting contractor specializing in commercial lighting, municipal projects, permanent holiday lighting, architectural lighting, and seasonal displays throughout Northeast Ohio. The company partners with municipalities, businesses, property owners, and developers to create lighting solutions that enhance safety, beautify public spaces, and create memorable experiences year-round.

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