AIM Services, Inc. to Deliver Supported Decision-Making Model to...

The New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities today announced that, through a competitive procurement process, it has awarded AIM Services, Inc. of Saratoga Springs, NY, the state contract to facilitate New York’s Supported Decision-Making model for people with developmental disabilities. Signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul in 2022, Supported Decision-Making is a process that supports people to make decisions about things like finances, healthcare, and relationships, while receiving support from a trusted third party without the need for a more restrictive guardianship arrangement.

New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities Commissioner Willow Baer said, “Supported Decision-Making is one of the most important pieces of legislation that we have advocated for alongside New Yorkers with developmental disabilities. Having the autonomy to decide how you want to live – from how you spend your money, to what your goals are and who will help you achieve them – is fundamental to one’s dignity. I am thrilled that AIM Services of the Capital Region will be taking the lead as a statewide coordinator of Supported Decision-Making Facilitation services, and I am excited to see so many more people supported to make decisions about their own lives.”

New York’s Supported Decision-Making started as a pilot program led by Supported Decision-Making New York (SDMNY) and CUNY Hunter College, funded by the Council on Developmental Disabilities in 2016. In 2021, OPWDD dedicated a portion of its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to expand and extend the pilot program to promote Supported Decision-Making Facilitation as an effective way to ensure that people are assisted to create effective and sustainable Supported Decision-Making Agreements (SDMA). This pilot allowed OPWDD to refine its understanding of the process of Supported Decision-Making Facilitation, as well as to implement facilitation training materials, identify and equip providers of SDM Facilitation services, develop a Supported Decision-Making Facilitation resource center model, embed the use of Supported Decision-Making in existing agency systems and practices, and advance the use of Supported Decision-Making as an alternative to adult guardianship.

As the designated statewide coordinator of Supported Decision-Making Facilitation, AIM Services will establish a structured and replicable model for use across New York State, work with people to develop Supported Decision-Making agreements, and help ensure that every person is afforded the respect, independence, and full legal recognition when making decisions about their lives.

AIM Services Chief Executive Officer Chris Lyons said, “36 years ago, President George H.W. Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) into law, declaring, ‘Let the shameful wall of exclusion finally come tumbling down.’ Supported Decision-Making will finally sweep the remnants of that wall away. We are excited to begin empowering individuals, recognizing their complete legal capacity to more fully impart meaning in their lives.”

About AIM Services, Inc.

Formed 1979, AIM Services, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing residential and community-based supports to people with developmental and intellectual disabilities. AIM Services, Inc. is dedicated to partnering with people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to recognize their strengths, pursue their goals and dreams, and live independent, fulfilling lives.

About OPWDD

The New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) provides high-quality person-centered supports and services to people with developmental disabilities, including intellectual disabilities, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, autism spectrum disorders and other neurological impairments. OPWDD provides services directly and through a network of not-for-profit service providers. OPWDD’s mission is to help people with developmental disabilities live richer lives that include meaningful relationships, good health, personal growth, and a home within their community. For more information, visit www.opwdd.ny.gov or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.