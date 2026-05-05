NFEC Opens a State-level Chapter in Tennessee, the Tennessee Financial Educators Council
The TNFEC serves to fortify the economic landscape of Tennessee. We are deploying comprehensive educational initiatives that drive workforce development and lasting financial health.”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Financial Educators Council® (NFEC) proudly announces the opening of its Tennessee affiliate, the Tennessee Financial Educators Council℠ (TNFEC). The chapter will focus on advancing economic empowerment initiatives across Tennessee while working to create sustainable improvements in financial knowledge and well-being.
— Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators Council
The TNFEC’s strategy centers on three primary pillars: 1) increasing access to high-quality financial education resources across the state using sustainable approaches; 2) building awareness and support for financial education as a pathway to economic empowerment; and 3) strengthening partnerships that help implement and maintain financial education programs within local communities.
To guide its efforts, the TNFEC has assembled a distinguished Advisory Board composed of professionals who provide expertise and leadership. These members support the council’s mission to generate meaningful and lasting social impact. Current Tennessee Financial Educators Council Advisory Board members include:
Shawn Goffer, BS, CFEI®, Founding Member of the Tennessee Financial Educators Council – Goffer has 20 years of accounting experience, including 10 in forensic accounting; and development of specialized training and apprenticeship programs for Accounting Technicians, Accounting Specialists, and Enrolled Agent Tax Consultants. She is Founder and owner of Gabriel’s Shift Global Impact Center, a company that helps people achieve financial sustainability through comprehensive education, workforce development, apprenticeships, and meaningful employment. Through Gabriel’s Shift, Shawn and her team provide both in-person and online financial literacy courses that are fun, interactive, and comprehensive – serving individuals from all age groups from Pre-K to post-retirement.
Dr. Wally Luckeydoo, EdD, MBA, Founding Member of the Tennessee Financial Educators Council – Dr. Luckeydoo is an educator and advocate for financial literacy and career readiness. He currently is Career and Technical Education Teacher and Work-based Learning Coordinator at Smyrna High School in Nashville, teaching Personal Finance and Dual Enrollment Personal Finance; and an Adjunct Professor of Sports Management at Abilene Christian University and Cumberland University. Luckeydoo also has a strong foundation in athletics and sports management, having interned with the Princeton Rays (Minor League Baseball) and worked in Division I athletics at Marshall University’s ticket office. He has been honored with the 2026 Jump$tart Corey Carlisle Public Policy Award; 2025 TETA Outstanding Teacher of the Year; 2024 TN Jump$tart Educator of the Year; and NGPF Distinguished Educator & Extra Mile Award Winner; and volunteers with Future Business Leaders of America and Junior Achievement USA.
Goffer and Luckeydoo are supported by regional board members including:
Nickole Diaz, BA, CFEI®, Arkansas – two decades of experience in accounting and finance; Founder and CEO of Transformation Circle, a company dedicated to empowering individuals and communities through transformative financial education.
Together, the board and regional members will lead initiatives that strengthen financial education standards, encourage community adoption of programs, and promote positive change across Tennessee.
NFEC CEO Vince Shorb commented, “We are excited to launch our Tennessee affiliate chapter. This initiative gives us an opportunity to collaborate with organizations and individuals statewide to advance economic empowerment.” He added, “We thank our advisory board members, patrons, and partners for their role in helping us build high-impact financial wellness programs.”
The Tennessee Financial Educators Council is one of the state-level chapters formed by the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), a Certified B Corporation and IACET Accredited Provider of top-quality financial education. By offering professional qualification programs, advocacy for policy reform, and research-based curriculum, NFEC supports an expanding network of leaders committed to improving financial health outcomes and lasting financial stability.
Claudia Martins
National Financial Educators Council
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