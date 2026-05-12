NFEC Launches New State-level Chapter, Michigan Financial Educators Council
The launch of our Michigan affiliate is a strategic milestone. We are committed to delivering scalable financial education that fosters long-term economic empowerment across the state.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Financial Educators Council® (NFEC) proudly announces the establishment of its Michigan affiliate, the Michigan Financial Educators Council℠ (MIFEC). The MIFEC will focus on advancing economic empowerment initiatives throughout the Wolverine State, with the mission of fostering meaningful, sustainable, and scalable improvements in the financial well-being of individuals and communities.
— Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators Council
The Michigan Financial Educators Council operates around three primary goals: 1) expanding access to high-quality financial education resources for Michiganians through sustainable delivery models; 2) increasing awareness and support for financial education as a critical component of economic empowerment; and 3) developing strong partnerships that support the delivery and sustainability of financial education programs at the community level.
To help guide its work, the MIFEC has convened an accomplished Advisory Board that offers strategic insight and professional expertise. These board members provide valuable leadership support as the council works toward generating meaningful social impact. Current Michigan Financial Educators Council Advisory Board members include:
Brandon Biddles, BA, MBA, PMP®, Founding Member of the Michigan Financial Educators Council – Biddles is Founder, Managing Partner, and Chief Investment Strategist at Biddles Group, a financial consulting and investment research company that also offers real-world financial education. Honored with the NFEC’s annual Financial Educators Day Award three times (2020, 2021, and 2023). Member of the NFEC’s United for Financial Literacy Advocacy Committee since 2025. Experience across banking, tax, healthcare, higher education, nonprofit, and investment. Current Board Treasurer for Detroit Phoenix Center and Still Standing Michigan; published author of the book CLASS: Character, Leadership, Attitude, Service, and Success.
Krystena Yancey, BBA, BS, Founding Member of the Michigan Financial Educators Council – Krystena Yancey is a Personal Finance Advocate and “Financial Butterfly®,” former SBA Scholar and President of the National Association of Black Accountants. Pursuing certifications as AFC®, CFA®, and CFP®, Yancey has extensive volunteer experience in financial wellness. Trained as a member of the Financial Education Brigade at Comerica Bank, she spent 126 hours of volunteer effort teaching financial education to children and adults. She currently presents financial wellness workshops in collaboration with Detroit’s Life Directions organization. Yancey launched her Financial Butterfly® blog as a platform for introverts to share how they can be themselves while they build wealth, get ahead, and stand out on their own choice.
They are supported by regional board members including:
Mark Dunaway, BS, Ohio – retired global business consultant for Accenture; guest lecturer in high school and university personal finance classes; sponsor of the Dean’s Scholarship in the Illinois State University College of Business; volunteer with Boys and Girls Club, CityLink, and Golden Endings.
Talaya Scott, MSA, DBA, Wisconsin – deeply experienced in accounting, higher education, fintech, and community leadership; Co-Founder and COO of SaveCircle, an employer-sponsored group savings benefit and personal finance platform; Accounting Professor at Milwaukee Area Technical College and Concordia University-Wisconsin.
Together, the MIFEC Advisory Board and regional members will help advance higher standards in financial education, encourage local program adoption, and support lasting improvements in financial knowledge across Michigan.
NFEC CEO Vince Shorb stated, “We are thrilled to introduce our Michigan affiliate organization. Launching this chapter creates new opportunities to engage organizations and individuals statewide with programs designed to strengthen economic empowerment.” He continued, “We sincerely appreciate our advisory board members, patrons, and partners for helping develop initiatives that create lasting financial wellness for Michigan residents.”
The Michigan Financial Educators Council operates under the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), a Certified B Corporation and IACET Accredited Provider advancing higher standards in financial education. Through professional certification, policy advocacy, and evidence-based programming, NFEC supports a growing network of leaders dedicated to improving financial literacy outcomes and long-term financial stability.
Claudia Martins
National Financial Educators Council
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