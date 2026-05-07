NFEC Announces Formation of Its Washington State Chapter, the Washington Financial Educators Council
The WAFEC accelerates the adoption of robust financial education standards. Our mission is to arm Washingtonians with the critical knowledge required for true financial sovereignty.”TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Financial Educators Council® (NFEC) proudly introduces the Washington Financial Educators Council℠ (WAFEC), its newly established Washington chapter. The WAFEC is dedicated to advancing economic empowerment efforts throughout the state while helping create sustainable and scalable improvements in financial well-being for Washington residents.
— Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators Council
The council’s work is guided by three primary objectives: 1) making high-quality financial education resources widely accessible across Washington through sustainable models; 2) raising awareness and support for financial education as a vital component of economic empowerment; and 3) building strong partnerships that enable the implementation and continuity of financial education programs within communities.
To support its mission, the WAFEC has convened a distinguished Advisory Board that offers valuable insight and professional expertise. Board members provide guidance that strengthens the council’s leadership and enhances its potential for positive social impact. Current Washington Financial Educators Council Advisory Board members include:
Audree Bobinger, BBA, Founding Member of the Washington Financial Educators Council – Bobinger is a Financial Educator, U.S. Navy veteran, and Investment Advisor Representative currently working toward a Master’s degree in Financial Planning and the Certified Financial Professional (CFP®) credential. Her professional experience spans the insurance, wealth management, retirement planning, and business strategy sectors. She is a Licensed Series 65 Fiduciary with her own business, Quility Financial Advisors. Audree has dedicated her career to advancing the financial wellness agenda across the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest. She has a particular passion for helping women, veterans, and small business owners, but is dedicated to helping people from all societal segments understand the complex financial landscape so they can apply risk-conscious investment and holistic planning strategies to their financial decision-making.
She is supported by regional board members including:
Sarah Brady, MA, California – experienced NFCC Certified Consumer Credit Counselor and HUD Certified Housing Counselor; owner of SarahCBrady.com, creating expert personal finance content as a freelance contributor to major publications and outlets.
Raymond Donegan Jr., CFEI®, California – retired U.S. military service member and licensed Life Insurance Broker; leads practical, interactive financial wellness workshops for a broad range of audiences, focusing on essential topics including budgeting, debt management, wealth-building, protection from risk, and long-term strategic planning.
Zaneqwah Shaw, Oregon – Certified Financial Coach and Board Certified Credit Consultant registered with the Credit Consultants Association (CCA); Founder of Learn Financial Growth, an enterprise that helps others take control of their financial paths, rewrite their money stories, and build financially independent futures.
Together, the Advisory Board and regional members will support initiatives that elevate financial education standards, encourage community-level adoption, and promote meaningful change across Washington.
NFEC CEO Vince Shorb commented, “We’re excited about launching our Washington affiliate chapter. Establishing this organization provides new opportunities to engage individuals and organizations statewide in initiatives that support economic empowerment.” He added, “We sincerely thank our advisory board members, patrons, and partners for helping create programs that improve financial wellness across Washington.”
The Washington Financial Educators Council is a state-level branch of the National Financial Educators Council, an IACET Accredited Provider and Certified B Corporation with a social impact agenda. The NFEC empowers a global team of financial literacy advocates and champions with top-quality resources and training to spread the financial wellness message in communities worldwide.
Claudia Martins
National Financial Educators Council
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