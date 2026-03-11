BOSS Solutions – IT Service Management & Utility Damage Prevention Software BOSS Solutions Earns Multiple 2026 Gartner Digital Markets Recognitions for Customer Service Excellence

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BOSS Solutions announces that it has earned multiple 2026 recognitions from Gartner Digital Markets brands Capterra and Software Advice, reinforcing the company’s reputation for delivering exceptional customer service and high-value software solutions across its product portfolio.For 2026, BOSS Solutions received the following distinctions:• Software Advice – Best Customer Support 2026• Capterra – Best Value 2026• Software Advice – FrontRunners 2026• Capterra – Shortlist 2026These recognitions are based on verified user reviews and independent research conducted by Gartner Digital Markets brands, reflecting customer feedback on product capabilities, service quality, usability, and overall value.Recognition Rooted in Real Customer ExperienceThe awards underscore BOSS Solutions’ continued commitment to supporting organizations through responsive service, reliable platforms, and long-term partnerships. Customers across the public sector, utilities, education, healthcare, and enterprise environments rely on BOSS Solutions’ technology to streamline operations and improve service delivery.“Our customers trust us to power critical workflows every day,” said Maha Mahadevan, CEO of BOSS Solutions. “Receiving multiple recognitions from Gartner Digital Markets brands validates the dedication of our team and the strength of our solutions. We remain focused on delivering measurable value, responsive support, and continuous innovation.”Supporting IT Service Management and Damage Prevention OperationsBOSS Solutions delivers two purpose-built platforms: BOSSDesk® , an IT service management (ITSM) and help desk platform designed to improve incident resolution, asset management, workflow automation, and service delivery across complex IT environments.• BOSS811, a comprehensive one-call ticket management and damage prevention platform that enables utilities and facility operators to manage 811 tickets, streamline locate workflows, improve compliance, and enhance excavation safety.Together, these solutions enable organizations to increase operational visibility, enhance response times, and maintain regulatory compliance while delivering dependable customer service.Vishi Raghavan, Vice President, Technology and Compliance at BOSS Solutions, added, “Across both BOSSDesk and BOSS811, our focus remains consistent: build intelligent, scalable systems that simplify complex processes and support our customers with real accountability.”Driving Momentum into 2026As organizations face increasing operational demands, software reliability and vendor responsiveness are critical. The 2026 recognitions reinforce BOSS Solutions’ emphasis on:• Responsive and knowledgeable customer support• Strong product usability and performance• Competitive value in specialized software markets• Continuous platform enhancement and innovationThese distinctions reflect not only product capability but also the strength of long-standing customer relationships.About Gartner Digital MarketsGartner Digital Markets is the world’s largest platform for researching software and services. Its brands—Capterra, Software Advice, and GetApp—provide user-driven insights and verified reviews that help organizations evaluate technology solutions. Rankings and recognitions are based on independent methodologies that analyze verified customer feedback and market presence.About BOSS SolutionsBOSS Solutions develops specialized software platforms that improve service delivery and operational efficiency. Its flagship products include BOSSDesk, an IT service management and help desk solution, and BOSS811, a damage prevention and one-call ticket management platform for utilities and facility operators. Serving organizations across North America, BOSS Solutions combines innovation, reliability, and customer-focused support to power mission-critical operations.To learn more about BOSS Solutions and its products, visit www.boss-solutions.com

