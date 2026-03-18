SHERATON BALTIMORE NORTH APPOINTS SETH YECINA AS GENERAL MANAGER

TOWSON, MD, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sheraton Baltimore North is pleased to announce the appointment of Seth Yecina as General Manager. With more than 25 years of hospitality leadership experience spanning property and corporate roles, Yecina brings deep expertise in hotel performance, strategic planning, financial oversight, and team leadership.A graduate of Penn State University with a degree in Hotel, Restaurant, and Institutional Management, Yecina began his hospitality career at The Nittany Lion Inn. He went on to build a distinguished career with Marriott International, serving in progressive leadership roles in Baltimore, Washington, D.C., and at the company’s corporate headquarters in Bethesda.Most recently, Yecina served as Director of Hotel Operations at the Sheraton Inner Harbor Hotel, where he led the strategic and day-to-day oversight of the 338-room property and its expansive meeting and event spaces. During his tenure, he enhanced the overall guest experience, fostered strong associate engagement, streamlined operational efficiencies, and consistently delivered measurable performance improvements across key metrics.As General Manager, Yecina will oversee all aspects of hotel performance, including guest services, food and beverage, sales, and event execution. His appointment comes at a pivotal moment, as Sheraton Baltimore North prepares to unveil its newly renovated property following a $9 million transformation. Yecina’s commitment to developing high-performing teams and driving operational discipline positions the hotel for continued success in the Baltimore market.“I am honored to join Sheraton Baltimore North and serve the Towson community,” said Yecina. “I look forward to enhancing the guest experience, empowering our associates, and building on the hotel’s strong foundation.”Yecina and his wife, Sandy, reside in Laurel, Maryland. In their spare time, they enjoy staying active, traveling, and spending time with family.“Seth’s leadership experience and operational expertise make him an outstanding addition to Sheraton Baltimore North,” said Vineet Nayyar, President, GF Hotels & Resorts. “We are confident he will further strengthen the hotel’s performance and guest experience.”SHERATON BALTIMORE NORTHSheraton Baltimore North Hotel is a premier destination in Towson, Maryland, catering to business and leisure travelers. Following a $9 million transformation, the property offers refreshed accommodations and modernized event spaces. Conveniently located near Johns Hopkins University and central corporate offices, the hotel features over 21,000 square feet of flexible event space, including modern meeting rooms and elegant ballrooms—ideal for conferences, executive meetings, and social events. Guests enjoy high-speed Wi-Fi, a fully equipped business center, and newly renovated guest rooms designed for comfort and productivity.On-site dining at Rain 903 provides a stylish yet approachable setting for client entertainment or after-work relaxation, while The Coffee Corner serves fresh Starbuckscoffee and quick bites. With a renovated fitness center, indoor pool, and the trusted service of the global Sheraton brand, Sheraton Baltimore North is the ideal partner for corporate events, media engagements, and professional travel.ABOUT GF HOTELS & RESORTSGF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia.With over 160 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses, historically operating in 46 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF’s core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 37 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry.Please visit them at www.gfhotels.com or connect with them on LinkedIn.

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