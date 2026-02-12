WW Hospitality Marketing Announces Leadership Promotions to Kick Off 2026

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WW Hospitality Marketing, a full-service marketing agency rooted in hospitality, proudly announces several internal leadership promotions as the agency enters 2026. These advancements reflect the company’s continued expansion, evolving partnerships, and steadfast commitment to cultivating strong, women-led leadership.“These promotions embody not only our continued growth, but the incredible women who help shape our culture, our work, and our partnerships every day,” said Candice Kochenour, CEO of WW Hospitality Marketing.Please join WW Hospitality Marketing in congratulating the following team members:Tatiana Gonzales Promoted to Vice President of MarketingTatiana Gonzales has been a key member of the WW Hospitality Marketing team for six years, recognized for her collaborative leadership style and unwavering dedication to both clients and internal teams.As Vice President of Marketing, Tatiana will oversee agency-wide marketing operations, client service performance, and top-line strategic priorities. She will manage and mentor senior leaders across Brand Strategy, Social Media Strategy, and Client Relations, while continuing to lead and expand WW’s photography and lifestyle shoot initiatives in 2026.Kate Schwarz Promoted to Director of Client Services & Social Media StrategyKate Schwarz brings intention, organization, and calm confidence to every client relationship. Her approach to social media is elevated and visually compelling, while remaining grounded in strategic performance and measurable results.In her new role, Kate will lead social media strategy, client communications, content development, and campaign execution.Samantha Peck Promoted to Senior Brand Strategist & Account ManagerSamantha Peck is an accomplished designer with a sharp creative eye and a deep understanding of brand integrity. She plays a critical role in maintaining brand standards across national and VIP accounts while coordinating internal teams and complex brand relationships.As Senior Brand Strategist & Account Manager, Samantha will lead hotel brand strategy and oversee collaboration with graphic designers and freelance partners.“These leadership updates allow WW to scale thoughtfully while continuing to deliver strategic, high-quality marketing across our portfolio,” Kochenour added. “I couldn’t be prouder of Tatiana, Kate, and Samantha, and I’m excited for what this next chapter brings for WW and our partners.”For questions or additional information, please contact Tatiana Gonzales or Candice Kochenour.About WW Hospitality MarketingWW Hospitality Marketing is a full-service marketing agency with hospitality at its core. While many agencies define themselves strictly as digital, social, or creative, WW intentionally blurs those lines by offering fully integrated marketing solutions under one roof. Rather than limiting services to a single discipline or outsourcing campaign components, WW delivers a comprehensive strategy from concept to execution.The agency works with a diverse portfolio of clients, including hotels, golf courses, realtors, restaurants, retail businesses, nightclubs, catering facilities, and nonprofit organizations. This breadth of experience allows WW Hospitality Marketing to bring deep expertise in working within established brands while also developing and scaling independent businesses.WW Hospitality Marketing’s services include Brand Strategy, Graphic and Digital Design, Public Relations, Social Media, and Photography. From defining brand positioning and crafting compelling creative to executing strategic campaigns and producing high-impact visuals, WW partners closely with clients to transform consumers into loyalists and deliver meaningful, measurable results.

